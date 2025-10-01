Tech

Spotify Lossless Audio Rollout Now Features JBL Speaker Support to Stream Hi-Fi Quality

Stream Lossless audio quality on Spotify via JBL speakers.

Spotify

Spotify continues its rollout of the Lossless audio feature for all Premium subscribers, and the company is adding JBL speaker support alongside it.

Through this new feature, users can stream Hi-Fi audio or its Lossless quality using JBL speakers. The high-quality format would only be available for streaming on JBL speakers that support Lossless audio streaming.

Spotify Lossless Audio Rollout Features JBL Support

9to5Google shared a discovery amidst Spotify's rollout of the new Lossless audio streaming format as the company has also added support for JBL speakers. T

With this feature, select JBL speakers are now capable of receiving and outputting the 24-bit format. This support makes use of Spotify's Connect page, and for speakers that support the format, users could set this to be the default streaming quality.

This means that instead of relying on Bluetooth wireless, where the smartphone or device streams the song, Spotify Connect would connect the device directly to the Wi-Fi and play the song directly on the device.

This ensures that users get the full Lossless audio experience, centering on a signal that carries the 24-bit or 44.1 kHz processing which Spotify uses.

As per the report, JBL's Authentic 200, 300, and 500, as well as the Boombox 3 and Charge 5, support this Lossless audio streaming via Spotify Connect. To manually configure the settings, users need to go over to their Spotify app's Settings, head over to Media & Streaming Quality, and select Lossless for the said JBL speaker.

Stream Spotify Lossless Audio via JBL Speakers

As noted by 9to5Google, Spotify's Lossless audio rollout still faces several bugs. When trying out a compatible JBL speaker's lossless streaming via Spotify, the publication noted that the feature worked on Spotify's Windows app on the speaker.

However, one Android device did not show the option to stream lossless audio via the same eligible JBL speaker in their test. When a different Android device was tested, the feature appeared and allowed streaming the Hi-Fi quality audio to the JBL speaker.

Spotify only rolled out Lossless audio streaming last month, giving Premium subscribers a chance to stream the best quality of music they could get from the experience. Previously, Spotify only relied on the high bitrate MP3 format for its HQ songs, but rivals like Apple Music and Tidal have long offered Lossless streaming.

