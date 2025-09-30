Headlines

Hamas Could Accept Trump's Gaza Plan On Wednesday: Report

The plan would see Hamas disarmed and stripped from controlling the enclave. Members who lay down their arms would receive amnesty

By
Gaza
Image of Gaza

Hamas is reportedly leaning toward accepting President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, presented on Monday along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a new report.

The plan would see Hamas disarmed and stripped from controlling the enclave. Members who lay down their arms would receive amnesty and those who wish to leave it would be allowed to do so and head for receiving countries.

CBS News quoted on Tuesday a diplomatic source with knowledge of the talks who said an Egyptian official and the Qatari prime minister provided the group, deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S., with a copy of Trump's proposal.

The Palestinian Authority has already supported the plan, vowing to conduct reforms to the organization before becoming involved in the governing of Gaza. In a statement, it made the commitment to hold "Presidential and Parliamentary elections within one year after the end of the war."

"We have affirmed that we desire a modern, democratic, non-militarized Palestinian state that is committed to pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power," reads a passage of the statement.

The enclave would initially be ran by an interim group of technocrats overseen by an international "Board of Peace," which would be chaired by Trump and have the participation of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Should it be accepted by Hamas, the plan would see a quick ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages (alive and dead) as well as Palestinian prisoners, and increased flow of humanitarian aid. Israel will maintain security control in the perimeter of Gaza.

Several Muslim majority countries, including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have welcomed the plan. "They emphasize the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region. Along these lines, the ministers welcome the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank," claims part of the statement.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Israel, Gaza, Hamas

