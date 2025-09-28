Sports

Justin Pugh Thinks Jaxson Dart Starting as Giants' Quarterback 'Little Bit Too Soon'

The former Giants player is concerned that Dart could be rushing things as a QB.

The New York Giants are learning more about rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart as they decided to bench veteran Russell Wilson. There are concerns about whether the timing is suitable for the 25th Overall Pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Justin Pugh, who played as an offensive lineman for the Giants, shared his thoughts that promoting Dart to QB1 might have been too premature.

Prematurely Pushing Young Quarterbacks Can Prove Costly

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Pugh was uneasy about the decision to bench veteran Russell Wilson for the rookie quarterback. Admitting the team's 0-3 start, Pugh pointed out that teams that find success with young quarterbacks do not tend to hurry them onto the field. Rather, they give their signal-callers time to develop and adjust.

Understanding the Move

Despite this hesitation, Pugh recognized that beginning Dart may provide a much-needed jolt to the Giants. The team's present record may need shaking up, and adding a new face under center may spark a new strategy for the whole squad. This might take some time, but if the chemistry holds up, this could be a huge game-changer for New York.

The Green Bay Example

Pugh, a league veteran, referred to Green Bay as a perfect example of patience being rewarded. The Packers' strategy of allowing quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers to sit and learn before assuming the starting position has paid dividends. It's a big gamble, but it's worth the transition.

Pugh retired in July after spending 11 years in the NFL scene.

Coach Who Believes in Dart

Pugh, having diversified his interests in the post-football activities, such as tending to his Thursday Football Club, remains in favor of the coach's decision. Pugh feels that Brian Daboll, who fought relentlessly for draft pick Dart, deserves a break to demonstrate his capabilities, independent of the rookie's performance in his initial starts.

Pugh's suggestion for the fans and the team is straightforward: "Let Brian Daboll work with Dart. Let it marinate for a while." He understood the fact that there is the best possibility for Dart to excel under Daboll's guidance, as the coach has already put so much into the rookie quarterback.

