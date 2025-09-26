Sports

Former Arsenal Player Billy Vigar Dies at 21 After Tragic Brain Injury in Non-League Match

The club also postponed their upcoming fixture against Lewes in respect of their player.

By

Former Arsenal youngster Billy Vigar died at 21 following a horrific brain injury during a non-league game. The soccer community of Chichester is currently mourning his loss.

Vigar's Tragic Incident During Non-League Game

Vigar, who plays for Chichester City, fell victim to the injury on Saturday in a match away to Wingate & Finchley in the seventh division of the English league.

According to The Guardian, reports indicate he collided with a concrete wall as he tried to chase the ball back from going out of play.

He was swiftly taken to the hospital and put into an induced coma. Although he underwent surgery on Tuesday to help him recover, the injury was too serious, and he sadly died on Thursday morning.

Chichester City Mourns Vigar's Unexpected Passing

In a compassionate statement, Chichester City Football Club announced the shocking news on social media:

"It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar. We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time. Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club."

The club also rescheduled their next match against Lewes out of respect for their player.

Vigar's family, releasing their sorrow through the club, stated:

"On Tuesday, he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning. "The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family is devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved."

Arsenal, Derby, and Soccer Community Tributes

Vigar joined Arsenal's academy in 2017 and became a professional with the club in 2022. He is described as a "powerful and versatile forward", but also experienced loan periods at Derby County Under-21s, Hastings, and Eastbourne Borough.

Arsenal indicated their devastation in a statement, stating that their former academy graduate, Billy, is always with them.

Derby County also paid tribute, recalling his contribution during the 2022–23 season with their academy.

The Isthmian League Premier Division declared a minute of silence throughout all weekend matches, with players sporting black armbands in tribute to Vigar.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

