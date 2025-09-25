iPhone 17 Pro Faces 'Scratchgate' Backlash, But Apple Says It's Not What You Think

The iPhone 17 Pro has drawn early criticism despite the hype around Apple's latest lineup. While the iPhone Air impressed in durability tests, Pro model users are complaining about its aluminum frame and camera edge resilience.

The Cupertino tech giant has since responded, clarifying the cause behind these issues.

The 'Scratchgate' Controversy Explained

Scuffed iPhone 17 Pro units were first reported in a launch-day Bloomberg article spotted by 9to5Mac's Chance Miller.

Demo phones at Apple Stores and authorized partner retailers showed visible marks, especially around the MagSafe cutout on the rear. This fueled rumors that Apple's new aluminum frame was scratch-prone.

Apple, nevertheless, elaborated that the spots are not scratches but deposits transferred from worn-out MagSafe stands. The marks can be cleaned away, and Apple claims it's already in the process of replacing the faulty stands.

Remarkably, the company added that even older versions, such as the iPhone 16, have exhibited the same problem on screen.

Are Camera Plateau Edges the True Weak Point?

Freelance durability tester JerryRigEverything revealed a new point of concern: the lifted edges at the camera plateau on the iPhone 17 Pro. Contrary to the rest of the phone, these edges are very vulnerable to scratches since Apple failed to include protective rounding or chamfering.

Apple contrasted these edges with its anodized aluminum MacBooks and previous iPhones. Durable overall, they remain susceptible to small scrapes over time, something Apple defines as "normal wear and tear."

iPhone 17 Durability in Broader Testing

Even with all the criticisms, the majority of durability tests report that the iPhone 17 series holds up wonderfully.

The iPhone Air, for instance, can take a lot of pressure without bending despite being as thin as it is. All models are improved by the new Ceramic Shield 2, which has significantly better scratch resistance on the front screen.

Even JerryRigEverything determined the iPhone 17 Pro to be scratch-resistant over the majority of its body and camera surface, with only the razor-sharp edges being weak.

Aluminum vs. Titanium: Trade-offs and Advantages

Apple emphasized that the iPhone 17 Pro employs aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminum, with the anodization layer being higher than industry standards for hardness. Although this structure may exhibit more visible wear at some locations than titanium, it holds significant advantages.

Most notably, the new aluminum unibody frame enhances thermal efficiency, keeping the phone cool while subjected to heavy use and prolonging battery life. Numerous users also describe the light aluminum build as being less fatiguing to hold in hand.

Rely on Social Media Alone

According to Miller, Apple cautions against relying on viral social media photos to judge durability, as so many of them are over-the-top or otherwise damaged for clicks. Demo units from the store also don't reflect real-world usage because they're touched by thousands of individuals every day.

Based on actual use, though, numerous owners, reviewers included, say their iPhone 17 Pros still look brand new even without cases. This might suggest that most worries might be exaggerated.

Originally published on Tech Times