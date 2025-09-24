Google Nest Aware Users Report Secret 50% Discount Trick, But There's a Catch

A few Nest Aware subscribers in the United States have found a surprising way to halve their annual subscription fee. Reports from Reddit state that a user was given 50% off when they tried to cancel their $100 Nest Aware yearly plan, cutting the renewal price to a mere $50. What's more surprising is that it's even lower than the initial price Google charged when Nest Aware first launched.

Additional US-based subscribers have since followed suit with the same promotion, essentially renewing their plans at half the cost. The discount, however, appears to be limited to annual subscribers within the United States. Subscribers in Canada and Australia have reported no such fortune, and the deal does not extend to the higher Nest Aware Plus tier.

How the Cancellation Discount Works

The offer only shows up during the process of cancellation. When qualified users go to cancel their Nest Aware plan, a window will pop up giving them a 50% off offer if they keep their plan going. If the offer doesn't show, the cancellation actually goes through. Notably, users have discovered that this trick will work even if your renewal date is months in the future, allowing customers to save early.

This strategy is similar to the recent promotional strategy by YouTube TV, when some customers were given arbitrary discounts of up to $66 over two months when they tried to cancel their subscription.

What Nest Aware Offers Now

Nest Aware is meant to enrich Google's smart home experience by adding more capabilities to cameras and smart speakers. The base plan comes with up to 30 days of event video history as well as audio detection on supported Nest speakers and displays.

For those who need even more, the Nest Aware Plus subscription provides 24/7 ongoing video history for 10 days, in addition to 60 days of event-based video history. More encompassing though it may be, the Plus plan is considerably more costly, and not yet eligible for the discount on cancellation.

Google's Plans For its Subscription

Aside from this clandestine pact, Google has larger plans for its subscription service. According to Android Police, a rumor says that a future Google Home Premium plan will replace Nest Aware as part of the Google One ecosystem.

As part of this change, Google is said to be announcing new Nest hardware based on Gemini AI integration, which represents a vast redesign of its smart home platform.

In the meantime, U.S. Nest Aware subscribers interested in saving money can try the cancellation process to see if the discount is applied. It won't work every time, of course, but if it does, the savings are worth it.

Back in August, a Google Nest leak said it would come with a new Nest Camera color and a Nest Doorbell.

Originally published on Tech Times