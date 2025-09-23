Apple Locks Users Into iOS 26—Here's Why You Can't Revert Anymore

Apple has officially stopped signing iOS 18.6.2, shutting the door on users who could have downgraded after they've upgraded to iOS 26.

Apple has taken the same step with iPadOS 18.6.2 and tvOS 18.6, a routine move that often frustrates users who find themselves unable to roll back to earlier versions.

What Does 'Stopping Signing' Mean?

When Apple "signs" a software version, it authenticates the update via a server-based verification process. This guarantees the version one is installing is both secure and authorized. After Apple ceases to sign older firmware, devices cannot install it, whether or not the update file exists. In a nutshell, once you go forward, there is no going back.

According to MacRumors analyst Aaron, this only means that you can no longer downgrade from iOS 26. If you want to retain your older iOS version, just ditch the update right away.

You can no longer downgrade from iOS 26 as Apple has just stopped signing iOS 18.6.2 — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 22, 2025

This policy is pivotal in terms of security. By not allowing downgrades to previous builds, Apple reduces exposure to vulnerabilities hackers might target in outdated versions of iOS. Although it annoys some users who might like prior updates, the restriction enables Apple to exercise greater control over its ecosystem.

What About the iPad Users?

If you've upgraded your iPhone to iOS 26, you can't go back to iOS 18.6.2 anymore. But Apple isn't requiring everyone to install iOS 26 immediately. Those who stick with iOS 18 can keep using it just fine. The restriction only comes into play if you decide to upgrade and then wish you could roll back.

For iPad users, the scenario is similar. Apple has halted signing for iPadOS 18.6.2, and downgrades are no longer possible after moving to iPadOS 26. The scenario is the same for tvOS 18.6 on Apple TV devices.

Why Apple Blocks Downgrades

Apple's action seems to be restrictive, but it aligns with the firm's long history of not supporting out-of-date software. Locking users into the latest versions means devices can enjoy the latest security patches, bug fixes, and performance tweaks. This also makes things easier on the support front, as Apple engineers don't have to consider users operating old software.

However, not everyone views it as good, MacRumors reports. Developers and power users alike tend to like the freedom of downgrading, be it to test apps between versions or simply to prevent new bugs from fresh updates. Alas, there isn't much room for such freedom in Apple's closed-off ecosystem.

With iOS 26 now live, users need to think carefully before upgrading. Once you've made the jump, downgrading to iOS 18.6.2 or any earlier version is no longer an option. The same is true for iPadOS and tvOS, reinforcing Apple's policy of pushing its ecosystem forward with little room for backward steps.

If you're having doubts about switching to iOS 26, a simple update could protect you from spam texts on the Messages app. However, not all upgrades are good.

For instance, some iPhone 17 users complained that iOS 26 made their iPhone heat up faster. This also depletes their batteries.

Originally published on Tech Times