Jannik Sinner Reflects on 2025 Season After Stunning ATP Finals Victory Over Carlos Alcaraz

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner concluded his 2025 season in style when he defeated long-time rival Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(4), 7-5 to win the ATP Finals for a second year in a row and confirm himself as the world No. 2. Though Sinner declined to draw explicit comparisons with his remarkable 2024, he did admit that 2025 has been "amazing" while underlining his development as a player.

Sinner's breakout 2024 season, complete with eight titles, including his first two Grand Slam trophies, has been supplemented by a 73-6 record. In 2025, he won six titles, including two Grand Slams, despite serving a three-month doping suspension that heavily limited his participation, and finished the year 57-6. Of those six losses, four were to Alcaraz, proof that the fight between them is far from over.

Sinner vs. Alcaraz Rivalry

Sinner's ATP Finals victory avenged his defeat in the US Open final earlier this year against Alcaraz. Their showdowns remain some of the most-watched in tennis today, as each tries to outlast the other.

Although under pressure, Sinner showed why he's composure on court is unmatched. He could have dropped the sets easily, but his tough mindset and focus made it possible for him to finish the game on a high note.

Sinner's Approach to Success

Asked about comparing his 2024 and 2025 seasons, Sinner was humble and focused on the work rather than accolades.

"I don't want to compare. It's an amazing season. But mostly I feel like I'm a better player than last year, and that's what's most important."

According to Tennis World USA, the 24-year-old emphasized that consistent work and dedication to improvement are the keys to his ongoing success.

At this point, the French Open is the only Slam that Sinner has yet to win. He came agonizingly close to claiming his first Roland Garros title, blowing a two-set lead and three championship points against Carlos Alcaraz.

Of course, it will take a lot of effort for Sinner to get the highly desirable Calendar Grand Slam. It's not impossible, but it won't be an easy thing to do.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com