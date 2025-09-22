Business

Is Amazon Trapping Prime Members? FTC Trial Could Expose Hidden Tactics

The Seattle giant is facing another violation of consumer protection law.

By

Amazon is set to defend its Prime program in a new trial against the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in Seattle, which will take around a month.

The case, starting from the selection of a jury and opening statements, is the first major recent trial aimed at Amazon's business practices. It revolves around allegations that the company employed fraudulent methods to enroll customers into Prime and then made it excessively cumbersome to cancel.

The FTC's Charges Against Prime

Is Amazon Trapping Prime Members? FTC Trial Could Expose Hidden Is Amazon Trapping Prime Members? FTC Trial Could Expose Hidden

The FTC contends that Amazon broke Section 5 of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (ROSCA). In the agency's view, Amazon utilized design strategies called "dark patterns" to push or mislead people into signing up for Prime, frequently without giving them a clear choice.

While signed up, users purportedly were presented with a deliberately complex cancellation process, the agency says Amazon refused to make it simpler for fear of declining revenue.

Judge John Chun already gave the government a partial victory, ruling that Amazon defied ROSCA by gathering billing information before revealing key membership terms.

Chun permitted the FTC to seek personal liability claims against two Amazon executives and scolded Amazon for withholding documents as being "tantamount to bad faith."

Amazon's Response to the Lawsuit

Amazon denied the accusations. Spokesperson Heather Layman stated that the allegations were "false on the facts and the law," reiterating that customers "love Prime" and that the company has made both sign-up and cancellation procedures "clear and simple."

Amazon had already changed its Prime cancellation process within Europe in 2022 in response to regulatory pressure.

Wider Regulatory Scrutiny on Subscriptions

The Amazon trial spotlights an increasing bipartisan movement to regulate repeat subscriptions. Previous FTC Chair Lina Khan championed a "click-to-cancel" regulation to allow consumers to terminate memberships as easily as they began them, although it was rejected by a court.

According to The Verge, current FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson, who opposed the rule in its earlier incarnation, has nevertheless pursued the case against Amazon and recently brought a similar lawsuit against Uber in connection with its Uber One subscription service.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Amazon, Amazon prime
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
An outlet for the Australian communications company Optus in Sydney. Optus chief executive Stephen Rue said an outage that prevented calls to emergency services and led to three deaths was "absolutely tragic"

Australian Government Blasts Optus Over Deadly Emergency Call Failure

The strikes come a day after three Russian fighter jets violated the airspace of Estonia
Zelensky to Meet Trump at UNGA as Russia Launches 580 Drones in Overnight Assault
TikTok deal
The China Gambit: Trump and Xi Signal Progress on Trade and TikTok After 'Productive' Call
Montblanc Digital Paper
Montblanc Announces Its Digital Paper Writing Tablet—Here's How Much It Would Cost
South Korea Presses US Over Immigration Raid at Hyundai-LG Battery
South Korea Urges US to Fix Visa System After 300 Workers Detained in Georgia Raid
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice