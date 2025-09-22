NBA Trade Rumors: Can Stephen Curry, LeBron James Duo Work?

Stephen Curry is performing at an elite level despite his age. The Golden State Warriors remain competitive in the West, even with the surge of strong teams like the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and more. This means the Dubs need to double their effort if they want another shot at the championship.

Adding Jimmy Butler is a huge win for the thriving franchise, but still not enough to book them a finals ticket. This could be the opportunity to bring in another star to join The Chef: LeBron James.

The LeBron James Possibility

While Giannis Antetokounmpo has been mentioned as a possible target, the Warriors probably cannot match the humongous trade packages other franchises might provide. LeBron James, though, remains a viable dream candidate if his current club becomes willing to let him go.

James remains a prime target for Golden State, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. A trade package would likely revolve around Jonathan Kuminga, supplemented with Jimmy Butler for salary-matching reasons. That coup would immediately swing the balance of power in the West.

How James Fits With Curry

James isn't necessarily billed as a clean shooter, yet his capacity to space the floor is greater than that of Kuminga, Butler, or even Draymond Green. In Golden State's ball-movement offense, James could excel in off-ball situations, lessening the physical burden as he reaches his 41st birthday.

According to Sports Illustrated, LeBron's basketball intelligence would also provide the Warriors with another top-tier playmaker. With shooters like Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post, and Moses Moody to surround him, James could control the floor and create consistent scoring chances.

Last Champ Push

The idea of James and Curry on the court at the same time is enough to send shivers down the spines of opponents. Their highlight reel together would contain everything from alley-oops to near-impossible three-pointers. Naturally, age and health are concerns, but if both of these superstars are healthy come playoff time, the Warriors would be one of the most feared postseason teams in the league.

The Golden State dynasty is still alive, but losing some championship pieces is like a soft reset. If the Warriors can convince LeBron to join them, this could be a historic push for one last final campaign towards an NBA championship before Curry retires.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com