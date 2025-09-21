BYD's luxury brand, YangWang, has set a new record of 308 miles per hour with its U9 Extreme electric hypercar.

With this achievement, the Chinese automaker is now the record holder, dethroning the previous king of all hypercars, the Bugatti Chiron.

BYD's YangWang U9 Extreme Sets New 308mph Record

A video clip by CarNews China from a recent livestream by YangWang shows off the U9 Extreme hypercar officially achieving a record-breaking top speed of 308 miles per hour. The company has accomplished this at the Automotive Testing Papenburg testing site in Germany.

The YangWang U9 Extreme electric car features four motors that collectively produce a little under 3,000 horsepower, which is the main reason for its recent milestone on the track. According to Engadget, another impressive feature of the YangWang U9 Extreme is its "world's first" 1,200 V battery platform, which offers significant performance, efficiency, and weight reduction.

Their latest achievement highlights electric power in the hypercar, with the company being the first to do so in a battery-powered vehicle despite the many competitors in the market.

Electric Hypercar Dethrones the Bugatti Chiron

YangWang's U9 Extreme electric hypercar is the first to break the record set by the Volkswagen-owned Bugatti, specifically the modded-out Chiron Super Sport 300+. The Bugatti Chiron set the record six years ago by reaching 304.77 miles per hour at the track, setting the incredible top speed record.

As noted by Engadget, the YangWang U9 Extreme was only able to record its 308 mph top speed in one way, but the official fastest production car record requires the said vehicle to achieve this in both directions. However, as noted by CarNews China, the Bugatti Chiron's 2019 top speed record was also only done via its one-way run, failing to do so when it attempted the opposite direction grind.

Despite the YangWang U9 Extreme not being able to achieve the same results in its opposite run, the recent achievement is nothing short of impressive, especially for an electric hypercar. It is also important to note that BYD and YangWang are fairly new to the electric hypercar game.

It was reported that BYD and YangWang are only making 30 units of the U9 Extreme all-electric hypercar.

Originally published on Tech Times