Tech

BYD's YangWang U9 Extreme Electric Hypercar Sets New 308mph Record to Dethrone the Bugatti Chiron

There's a new speed record set by BYD's luxury brand.

By
BYD YangWang U9 Extreme BYD YangWang U9 Extreme

BYD's luxury brand, YangWang, has set a new record of 308 miles per hour with its U9 Extreme electric hypercar.

With this achievement, the Chinese automaker is now the record holder, dethroning the previous king of all hypercars, the Bugatti Chiron.

BYD's YangWang U9 Extreme Sets New 308mph Record

A video clip by CarNews China from a recent livestream by YangWang shows off the U9 Extreme hypercar officially achieving a record-breaking top speed of 308 miles per hour. The company has accomplished this at the Automotive Testing Papenburg testing site in Germany.

The YangWang U9 Extreme electric car features four motors that collectively produce a little under 3,000 horsepower, which is the main reason for its recent milestone on the track. According to Engadget, another impressive feature of the YangWang U9 Extreme is its "world's first" 1,200 V battery platform, which offers significant performance, efficiency, and weight reduction.

Their latest achievement highlights electric power in the hypercar, with the company being the first to do so in a battery-powered vehicle despite the many competitors in the market.

Electric Hypercar Dethrones the Bugatti Chiron

YangWang's U9 Extreme electric hypercar is the first to break the record set by the Volkswagen-owned Bugatti, specifically the modded-out Chiron Super Sport 300+. The Bugatti Chiron set the record six years ago by reaching 304.77 miles per hour at the track, setting the incredible top speed record.

As noted by Engadget, the YangWang U9 Extreme was only able to record its 308 mph top speed in one way, but the official fastest production car record requires the said vehicle to achieve this in both directions. However, as noted by CarNews China, the Bugatti Chiron's 2019 top speed record was also only done via its one-way run, failing to do so when it attempted the opposite direction grind.

Despite the YangWang U9 Extreme not being able to achieve the same results in its opposite run, the recent achievement is nothing short of impressive, especially for an electric hypercar. It is also important to note that BYD and YangWang are fairly new to the electric hypercar game.

It was reported that BYD and YangWang are only making 30 units of the U9 Extreme all-electric hypercar.

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
An outlet for the Australian communications company Optus in Sydney. Optus chief executive Stephen Rue said an outage that prevented calls to emergency services and led to three deaths was "absolutely tragic"

Australian Government Blasts Optus Over Deadly Emergency Call Failure

The strikes come a day after three Russian fighter jets violated the airspace of Estonia
Zelensky to Meet Trump at UNGA as Russia Launches 580 Drones in Overnight Assault
TikTok deal
The China Gambit: Trump and Xi Signal Progress on Trade and TikTok After 'Productive' Call
Montblanc Digital Paper
Montblanc Announces Its Digital Paper Writing Tablet—Here's How Much It Would Cost
South Korea Presses US Over Immigration Raid at Hyundai-LG Battery
South Korea Urges US to Fix Visa System After 300 Workers Detained in Georgia Raid
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice