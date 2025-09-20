Trump, Erdogan to Meet in Washington as Fighter Jet Talks Heat Up

US President Donald Trump said Friday he will welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House next week and expects a resolution to a long-running rift on fighter jets.

It will be the first bilateral visit to the White House by Erdogan since 2019 during Trump's first term, with former president Joe Biden having a tense relationship with the Turkish leader he accused of autocratic behavior.

Trump has shown a fondness for Erdogan despite misgivings from close US ally Israel, which is at odds with Turkey over Syria and Gaza.

Trump announced that Erdogan will visit the White House on Thursday, after the two leaders participate in the UN General Assembly in New York.

During Trump's first term, the United States booted Turkey, a NATO ally, out of its flagship F-35 fighter jet program.

The first Trump administration took the action after Turkey defiantly bought Russia's S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system, raising fears that NATO's main adversary would seize a window into Western jet operations.

"We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I look forward to seeing him on the 25th!" he said.

Erdogan said in July that he had reached an "agreement" with Trump on the state-of-the-art jets.

"I think the F-35s will be delivered to Turkey step-by-step during his term," Erdogan said.

Trump, known for his admiration for forceful foreign leaders, is embracing Erdogan despite a crackdown in Turkey on the opposition.

Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of the largest city Istanbul and presidential candidate of the main opposition CHP party, was arrested in March on charges that critics see as politically motivated -- and that drew a muted response from the Trump administration.

Turkey has divided Trump's Republican Party, with some hawks including Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state in Trump's first term, denouncing Erdogan in part for his Islamist political orientation and fierce criticism of Israel.

Turkey has also allowed Hamas leaders to spend time in the country.

Israel last week bombed another close US partner, Qatar, to target the Palestinian armed group, which carried out the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

But Erdogan, Turkey's prime minister or president since 2003, has forged a close relationship with Trump, so much that he has reportedly called him unprompted on his mobile telephone.

Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in May persuaded Trump to drop sanctions on Syria after former Islamist guerrilla Ahmed al-Sharaa swept to power.

Israel has pounded Syria, destroying key military sites, as it sees a chance to do damage to its neighbor and historic adversary at a weak point following the overthrow of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad.

The United States has pushed for a resolution, and Syria has voiced hope for finalizing security and military arrangements with Israel by the end of the year.

Senior US officials met Friday in Washington with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani before Sharaa's appearance at the UN General Assembly next week.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau "underscored this historic opportunity for Syria to build a peaceful, prosperous and sovereign nation" following US sanctions relief, the State Department said.