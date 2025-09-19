Suspended Jimmy Kimmel Pressured to Pay and Apologize Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show has been suspended indefinitely, and he is now facing demands to apologize and make financial amends for remarks he made about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the country's largest owner of ABC affiliates, said on Wednesday, Sept. 17, that it would no longer air "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its 30 stations.

According to People, the company explained in a press release that it "objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the assassination of Charlie Kirk" and decided to preempt the show effective immediately.

"Mr. Kimmel's remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country," said Sinclair vice chairman Jason Smith. "We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities."

Sinclair outlined three conditions for Kimmel's return: formal talks with ABC about professionalism, a direct apology to Kirk's family, and a "meaningful personal donation" to both the Kirk family and Turning Point USA, the youth-focused conservative group Kirk founded.

Until those demands are met, Sinclair said the show will not be reinstated.

Instead of Kimmel's program, Sinclair announced that its stations will air a "special in remembrance" of Kirk on Friday, which will also be made available to ABC affiliates across the country.

Jimmy Kimmel digs in, refuses to apologize for Charlie Kirk comments after ABC pulls his show indefinitely https://t.co/uBXGV7TA81 pic.twitter.com/nwOFJysuie — New York Post (@nypost) September 19, 2025

Broadcasters Drop Jimmy Kimmel Following Charlie Kirk Monologue

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. During his Sept. 15 monologue, Kimmel suggested that some political groups were trying to spin the tragedy for their own gain.

Kimmel argued that the weekend highlighted what he viewed as a troubling low point, pointing out that MAGA groups were trying to frame the suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing as someone outside their circle, PageSix reported.

ABC confirmed that the suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is indefinite. Nexstar Media Group, another major broadcaster, also announced it would stop airing the program across its 200 ABC-affiliated stations.

Nexstar broadcasting president Andrew Alford said Kimmel's comments "do not reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located."

Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr praised both Sinclair and Nexstar for acting quickly, calling Kimmel's conduct "some of the sickest" he had seen.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump celebrated the suspension on Truth Social, writing, "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED."

According to reports, Kimmel, 57, has told colleagues he will not apologize and is considering breaking his contract with ABC.

Originally published on Enstarz