iFixit's MagSafe Battery Pack Teardown Reveals It Uses the Same Battery as the iPhone Air

Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack is the latest subject of iFixit's teardown video, and it reveals surprising information inside the device, particularly as it is speculated to be using the same battery as the iPhone Air.

During the iPhone Air's showcase, Apple touted an exclusive accessory for the thinnest iPhone in history, giving the world the MagSafe Battery Pack in its thinnest version ever.

The main reason why it is exclusive to the iPhone Air is that it fits perfectly on the device, with it being thin enough to still highlight the smartphone's slim figure and not be overbearing.

iFixit's MagSafe Battery Pack Teardown Unveils iPhone Air Battery

A new video released by iFixit delivered a classic teardown of the MagSafe Battery Pack. After revealing what is inside the $99 accessory, iFixit claims that it is identical to the iPhone Air's battery, which Apple showed off last September 9.

The MagSafe Battery Pack's unveiling during the Apple event came as a surprise for all as it marks the return of the famed accessory that has been out of the market for two years now. However, that is not the only reason why it came as a shock, and this is because the MagSafe Battery Pack underwent a massive redesign, and it is now almost as thin as the iPhone Air.

The repair channel claims that the MagSafe Battery Pack's power cell is a close match to what Apple unveiled in the past event, with the layout of the battery and its design looking identical to the thinnest iPhone ever. According to iFixit, the battery features a 12.26Wh capacity and a 2.72mm thickness.

The battery's dimensions are also perfect for it to fit inside the 5.6mm iPhone Air, according to MacRumors. For now, iFixit does not have a teardown video for the iPhone Air yet that will further confirm their claims.

However, based on comparisons from the said event and the dimensions, they believe that this is the same power cell used on the smartphone.

Same Battery, Same Thinness, Perfect Accessory

Apple is one to bring exclusive accessories for its devices, like Apple Watch's bands, the Apple Pencil Pro optimized for the iPad Pro, and now, the iPhone Air's MagSafe Battery Pack. The initial reviews and reports on the MagSafe Battery Pack claim that when it is attached magnetically to the back of the iPhone Air, it feels like holding a regular iPhone in hand.

The MagSafe Battery brings the perfect accessory for the iPhone Air, but many are still doubting about its "all-day battery" claims, considering that its power cell has also undergone a slimming down process. It is also worth noting that the iPhone Air features the same A19 Pro chipset used on the iPhone 17 Pro variants.

Originally published on Tech Times