Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Hint at 'Fedal' Tour: Are They Coming Back to Pro Tennis?

Roger Federer's rivalry with longtime foe Rafael Nadal is one of the best storylines in the male tennis scene.

The two legends might be retired now, but rumors suggest that they will come back for the "Fedal" tour.

Keeping the Rivalry Alive

According to a Marca report, Federer said that he and Nadal still get together to hit in places like San Francisco and Los Angeles. While Federer is 44 now and Nadal is 39, they have quick reflexes and appreciate the chance to play.

Federer says that if the concept comes to fruition, it would not be your typical senior or exhibition tour. Instead, he sees a new format aimed at honoring their legacy, passion, and shared history while making fans feel closer to the magic that defined the rivalry.

Federer and Nadal provided some of the most intense matches in the history of sports over the course of more than a decade. The elegant accuracy of Federer was contrasted by Nadal's tenacious urgency, exciting millions worldwide.

"We've had it a little bit of it's obviously in tennis. I think it was called the Champions Tour at the time. It did exist. But I think there is a lot of appetite for seeing past champions in tennis as well. So I could maybe look into that as well as Rafa for sure," Federer said in a report by Tennisuptodate.

Federer's Life Off the Tour

Since his retirement in 2022, Federer has lived a life revolving around family, travel, and personal interests. Retirement has provided him with the luxury of living at his own pace, but his passion for tennis never falters. He still trains, keeps himself active, and works on his physical fitness. A home gym and frequent workouts keep the champion prepared for possibilities such as a "Fedal" reunion.

Part of the thrill is that Federer will return to action on the court at the Friends Celebrity Doubles Match at the Shanghai Masters in October 2025.

Outside of trophies and titles, the relationship between Federer and Nadal is unique. Their poignant goodbye at the 2022 Laver Cup showed how rivalry was replaced by true friendship.

