Sports

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Hint at 'Fedal' Tour: Are They Coming Back to Pro Tennis?

The "Fedal" tour dream is alive.

By

Roger Federer's rivalry with longtime foe Rafael Nadal is one of the best storylines in the male tennis scene.

The two legends might be retired now, but rumors suggest that they will come back for the "Fedal" tour.

Keeping the Rivalry Alive

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Hint at 'Fedal' Tour Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Hint at 'Fedal' Tour

According to a Marca report, Federer said that he and Nadal still get together to hit in places like San Francisco and Los Angeles. While Federer is 44 now and Nadal is 39, they have quick reflexes and appreciate the chance to play.

Federer says that if the concept comes to fruition, it would not be your typical senior or exhibition tour. Instead, he sees a new format aimed at honoring their legacy, passion, and shared history while making fans feel closer to the magic that defined the rivalry.

Federer and Nadal provided some of the most intense matches in the history of sports over the course of more than a decade. The elegant accuracy of Federer was contrasted by Nadal's tenacious urgency, exciting millions worldwide.

"We've had it a little bit of it's obviously in tennis. I think it was called the Champions Tour at the time. It did exist. But I think there is a lot of appetite for seeing past champions in tennis as well. So I could maybe look into that as well as Rafa for sure," Federer said in a report by Tennisuptodate.

Federer's Life Off the Tour

Since his retirement in 2022, Federer has lived a life revolving around family, travel, and personal interests. Retirement has provided him with the luxury of living at his own pace, but his passion for tennis never falters. He still trains, keeps himself active, and works on his physical fitness. A home gym and frequent workouts keep the champion prepared for possibilities such as a "Fedal" reunion.

Part of the thrill is that Federer will return to action on the court at the Friends Celebrity Doubles Match at the Shanghai Masters in October 2025.

Outside of trophies and titles, the relationship between Federer and Nadal is unique. Their poignant goodbye at the 2022 Laver Cup showed how rivalry was replaced by true friendship.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Rafael nadal, Roger federer
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Admiral Francisco Cubides (right), Colombia's military chief, says Bogota will fight the cocaine trade with or without help from the United States

Colombia Vows To Fight Drug Trade 'With Or Without' The US

Smoke billows amid Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip on September 16, 2025
Israel Says Opening New Route For Gazans Fleeing Embattled City
charlie kirk candace owens
Charlie Kirk's Friend & Former Co-Worker Candace Owens Raises Suspicion About His Murder, Alleges Pressure Over Israel
Unexplained lights caught on cam
UFO Caught on Tape? Months Later, Scientists Still Can't Explain 'Otherworldly' Lights Over Patagonia
Venezuela warship
Venezuela Issues Warning to Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago Over Possible Retaliation
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice