Meta Connect 2025: Discord Is Creating a Native App for the Quest Platform Coming Next Year

Meta Connect 2025 gave the world many experiences to look forward to, including one for the Quest VR and XR platform as the company announced that a Discord app is coming next year.

For the longest time, the social networking platform has never been available with a native app in the VR space. The existing Discord experience on Quest requires a user to either be on PC and have it run in the background or use a mobile VR station to work around it.

Native Discord App Is Coming to Quest Next Year

Meta has dedicated time during the Connect 2025 event to detail its plans to expand the Quest VR experiences, and one of the significant additions they mentioned was the development of a native Discord app.

According to Meta, people using their Quest headsets would soon get to enjoy in-headset connectivity to what Discord has to offer, including voice chats, messaging, and more.

No More Workaround For Discord in 2026

The native Discord app on the Meta Quest platform means that users no longer have to resort to workarounds. According to Meta, both users and developers would get the chance to expand "incredible discoverability" via this Discord native app.

That said, there are still no specific release dates for Discord's arrival on Quest headsets.

Meta Connect 2025's Top Tech

Meta Connect 2025 gave the world a massive showcase of what is coming next from the company's developments. One of the previously announced devices here made center stage again, and it is the Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses.

However, the star of the show is undoubtedly the Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, which officially mark the first foray of the company into its AR glasses development. The wearable leaked days earlier than the event, giving the public an interesting initial look into the AR glasses, featuring a first-of-its-kind heads-up display, integrated apps, the Meta Neural Band controller, and a thicker Ray-Ban frame.

The new Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses are now the pinnacle of Meta's augmented reality developments, which deliver a device closer to the company's goal of giving the world its "first true AR Glasses."

Originally published on Tech Times