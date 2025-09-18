GOP Lawmaker Leading Epstein Probe Says FBI is Holding the Names of 20 Suspected Clients

After two days of questioning before Congress, FBI Director Kash Patel repeatedly denied allegations that he is concealing evidence in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking network. In appearances before both the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, Patel said the FBI has no credible evidence implicating others in Epstein's ring.

"Any allegations that I am part of a cover-up to protect child sexual trafficking and victims of human trafficking and sexual crimes are patently false," Patel said.

But according to a report from the Miami Herald, Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky who has led the effort to force the release of more files, claimed the FBI holds a list of at least 20 individuals tied to Epstein. The list allegedly includes prominent figures in the music industry, finance, politics, and banking.

Massie told the House Judiciary Committee that those files were used by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and contain summaries of interviews with both witnesses and suspects.

Massie said the files name "one Hollywood producer worth a few hundred million dollars, one royal prince, one high-profile individual in the music industry, one very prominent banker, one high-profile government official, one high-profile former politician, one owner of a car company in Italy, one rock star, one magician, and at least six billionaires, including a billionaire from Canada. We know these people exist in the FBI files, the files that you control."

As reported by the Washington Examiner, Massie stated that FBI "302" reports from a 2019 case in New York appear to identify at least 20 men allegedly involved in trafficking minors through Epstein's network. During the hearing, he asked Patel whether investigations had been opened against any of the individuals named and whether Patel had reviewed all the documents.

Patel responded that multiple U.S. attorneys' offices, under three different presidential administrations, had examined the files and found no prosecutable leads. He also said he had not personally read every one of the 302 reports and reiterated that the names of victims are not made public.

Pressed by Massie on how the FBI can claim there are no new names when the files allegedly exist, Patel said the materials had been reviewed in full by several authorities. However, he did not confirm having personally seen every document.

Massie also asked whether any case files exist that show Epstein's potential ties to the CIA. Patel responded that he would review any interagency materials made available but did not confirm whether such files were in his possession.

As reported by The Hill earlier this week, one Republican senator, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the outlet it is only a matter of time before Congress passes legislation requiring the Department of Justice to release all Epstein-related files.

"A whole bunch of them have been very vocal about this. Most of the Freedom Caucus has been," the senator said. "The problem for some of these folks is that this has been an issue for years."

Separately, a group of Epstein's victims announced earlier this month plans to compile and release their own list of individuals they allege were involved in Epstein's network.

During a press conference on Sept. 3, a group of survivors said they have been gathering evidence including emails, flight logs and personal accounts. They intend to compile their own list if authorities continue to withhold the official one.

"We know the names," Lisa Phillips, one of Epstein's survivors, told reporters. "We've been compiling lists of our own. If they're not going to release this list to the public, we'll compile our own list and seek justice on our own."

