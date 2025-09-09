Trump and Epstein: What Is the 'Wonderful Secret' Referenced in the Controversial Birthday Letter?

When Congress released a trove of Jeffrey Epstein's estate records this week, one item stood out above the rest: a note allegedly penned by President Donald Trump for Epstein's 50th birthday.

Scribbled inside a so-called 'birthday book,' the message references a 'wonderful secret' the two men supposedly shared, a phrase now at the centre of fierce speculation about the nature of Trump's past ties to the disgraced financier and sex offender.

What the Epstein Files Revealed

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee disclosed a series of documents from Epstein's estate, including his 2019 will, financial records, contact entries spanning nearly three decades, and the infamous birthday book compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's close associate, currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

This is disturbing, disgusting, and extremely troubling.



Trump didn’t just leave a salacious note in Epstein’s Birthday Book - he added a lewd drawing, then lied about it for years.



If he lied about this, what else is he hiding?



The full Epstein files must be released now. pic.twitter.com/h2lHhPOlQW — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) September 8, 2025

It is within that book that the alleged Trump note appears. The message contains a crude outline of what seems to be a woman's body alongside the words: 'We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.'

Next to it is a photograph of Epstein holding a $22,500 (£17,900) check bearing Trump's name, with a caption joking that the payment was for 'FULLY DEPRECIATED' women.

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.



As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.



President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

However, the White House has dismissed the material as fabricated. 'It's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,' press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday, confirming Trump intends to pursue legal action against the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the note's existence.

What Was the 'Wonderful Secret'?

While Trump has flatly denied writing the message, the phrase 'wonderful secret' has become a lightning rod for speculation. What could the president and Epstein have had in common that warranted such cryptic phrasing?

Journalist Michael Wolff, speaking in an interview clip circulated after the document's release, suggested the 'secret' referred not to Epstein's criminal activities but to a shared romantic entanglement in the early 1990s. 'There was a woman, and as far as I know, she's not underage,' Wolff said. 'They literally shared her. She went back and forth between these two guys... This seems to be the 'wonderful secret' Trump references.'

Wolff noted that the timeline coincides with the period shortly before Trump began dating Melania, adding, 'This wasn't hidden, they openly shared this particular woman.'

Meanwhile, many social media comments pointed out that the 'wonderful secret' is nothing but the secret paedophile ring Epstein was running, indirectly alleging that President Trump was aware of his friend's illicit activities.

The Broader Context

The note's authenticity has not been independently verified, and lawyers for Epstein's estate said they redacted names and images to avoid identifying victims. Still, its release marks the first time the birthday book has been made public in full, ensuring it will remain a central focus in ongoing investigations into Epstein's network.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, seized on the letter: 'The Oversight Committee has secured the infamous 'Birthday Book' that contains a note from President Trump that he has said does not exist. It's time for the President to tell us the truth about what he knew and release all the Epstein files.'

Vice President JD Vance has shown his support for the President on social media, stating that, 'no one is falling for this BS.'

The Democrats don't care about Epstein. They don’t even care about his victims. That's why they were silent about it for years. The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies.



No one is falling for this BS. https://t.co/u3pHgBtQDf — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 8, 2025

Meanwhile, for Trump, who is once again facing scrutiny over his social circle during the 1990s and early 2000s, the episode underscores how Epstein's shadow continues to loom large.

Whether the 'wonderful secret' points to a consensual personal relationship, as Wolff contends, or remains an unresolved mystery, its unveiling adds another layer of intrigue to one of the most controversial friendships of the modern political era.

Originally published on IBTimes UK