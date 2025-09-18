Jimmy Kimmel ignited a national firestorm with remarks about Charlie Kirk's killing; remarks that correlate closely with ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely.

The late-night host's monologues this week accused MAGA supporters of trying to politicise the tragedy, prompting a backlash from station owners, regulators and conservative figures demanding accountability.

The result: Nexstar and other large ABC affiliates pulled the show, amid threats of regulatory action by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Kimmel's Comments: Accusations, Mockery, Political Blame

On Monday, 15 September 2025, in his opening monologue, Kimmel addressed the 10 September fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. He said:

'We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.'

On Tuesday, he followed up with another pointed critique, saying:

'Many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk.'

He also mocked how US President Donald Trump responded when asked how he was 'holding up' following the killing; Kimmel compared Trump's response to that of a child mourning a goldfish.

Kimmel's assertions relied on political interpretations before investigators and prosecutors had established motive, ideology, or political alignment of the shooter, particularly whether the suspect, Tyler Robinson, was affiliated with any conservative or MAGA-aligned group.

Authorities later reported that Robinson had expressed left-leaning views, contrary to assertions implied by Kimmel's commentary.

Suspension: Who Pulled the Plug and Why

Following those remarks, the response was rapid and severe.

Nexstar Media Group, which operates many ABC-affiliated stations, announced it would pre-empt the show on its 23 ABC affiliates, calling Kimmel's comments 'offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.'

ABC / Walt Disney Co., as the network owner of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, confirmed the show was being pulled 'indefinitely' from the air in its affected markets.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, publicly condemned Kimmel's remarks as misleading and said there was a risk of regulatory actions, including licence revocations for affiliates that continued airing content he deemed distorted.

The suspension has no announced end date. The show's contract runs until May 2026, but it remains unclear when, or if, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return.

Wider Implications: Free Speech, Political Tensions, Media Oversight

This controversy is not just about one show or one comment; it is being closely watched as a test case in US political polarisation, media responsibility and regulatory oversight.

Many critics argue the move threatens free speech and sets a precedent for broadcasters to silence voices they find politically inconvenient. The Writers Guild of America issued a statement:

'As a Guild, we stand united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent.'

On the other hand, conservative figures and station owners claim the comments were irresponsible, misleading and not in keeping with what local communities expect of national broadcasters. There is increasing concern among regulators about potential misinformation or distortion of facts, especially in politically charged media content.

Taylor Budowich, deputy White House chief of staff, reacted favourably to the suspension, saying ABC did the 'right thing' and calling for similar actions against other late-night hosts.

Welcome to Consequence Culture.



Normal, common sense Americans are no longer taking the bullshit and companies like ABC are finally willing to do the right and reasonable thing.



MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://t.co/EajJJBwCoL — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) September 17, 2025

The controversy has ignited debate over the role comedians and satirists play in shaping political narratives and whether their interpretations of events can or should incur regulatory or financial consequences.

Originally published on IBTimes UK