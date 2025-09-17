NBA Trade Rumors: Will Heat Send Andrew Wiggins to Jazz For Lauri Markkanen?

Andrew Wiggins was previously rumored to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. That's not a new rumor anymore since the Canadian player spent a lot of his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors before signing with the Miami Heat in 2023.

The Wiggins rumor saga continues as a new report claims that the former No. 1 pick could be shipped to the Utah Jazz. However, the latter might consider how they could benefit the situation.

Wiggins on the Miami Heat

Wiggins was involved in a multi-team deal that traded Jimmy Butler to Golden State last season. In Miami Heat, he performed stoutly, averaging 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while connecting on 36% of his three-pointers.

The Heat, despite their production, were swept out of the playoffs. The management might be thinking of revamping its roster once again.

Lakers Tracking Wiggins' Circumstances

While there are currently no active negotiations, reports said that the Los Angeles Lakers are keeping a close eye on Wiggins as a trade possibility.

The Lakers have been looking for added wing support and defensive flexibility, two areas where Wiggins can lend an immediate hand, per Sports Illustrated. However, they can expect competition from another Western Conference club: the Utah Jazz.

Hypothetical Jazz-Heat Trade Scenario

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently detailed a mock trade sending Wiggins to the Jazz for a package built around Lauri Markkanen.

The trade would send Markkanen, Georges Niang, and rookie Kyle Filipowski to Miami, with Utah receiving Wiggins, Terry Rozier, Nikola Jovic, and Jamie Jaquez Jr., along with future draft value in the form of a 2029 protected first-rounder and a 2030 pick swap.

Markkanen has been considered Utah's largest trade asset since joining in 2022, yet the Jazz held off trading him amid repeated overtures from contenders. If Utah continues to retool its roster, already having traded John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson, dealing Markkanen would mean a more extensive rebuild.

How Will Utah Benefit From Getting Wiggins

For Utah, Wiggins would bring veteran leadership and perimeter defensive stability. The Jazz could use Wiggins' skill set to get outside interest from playoff teams prior to the trade deadline, likely flipping him for more down the road, Buckley added.

Although Rozier's addition would be largely for salary reasons, the true long-term value is preserving the youthful players Jovic and Jaquez, who could anchor Utah's rebuild.

At 30, Wiggins will make more than $28 million this season with a $30.1 million player option in front of him for the 2026–27 season. If he turns down the option, he might try the free agency route for another fresh start. Wherever he stays in Miami, goes to Utah, or finds himself elsewhere, the team that will get Wiggins will get their money's worth on the exchange.

