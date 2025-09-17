Lloyd Kelly's Crucial Equalizer Saves Juventus in Eight-Goal Champions League Thriller vs Dortmund

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund produced one of the most memorable Champions League games in recent memory, with a record-breaking eight goals being scored in the second half alone.

English defender Lloyd Kelly, who was signed by Juventus from Newcastle at the end of the summer, ended up being the surprise hero after heading in a dramatic equalizer late in stoppage time.

Kelly's Redemption Story

Kelly wouldn't forget the night when Juventus survived the Dortmund scare. According to The Guardian, he had earlier given away a penalty that saw Dortmund take their lead to 4-2. However, at the time Juventus needed him most, he delivered.

Barely minutes after Dusan Vlahovic reduced the deficit in the 94th minute, Kelly came through with a volley from a cross by the Serbian striker in the 96th, grabbing a 4-4 draw and triggering chaotic celebrations in the Allianz Stadium.

Eight Goals in One Half

What characterized this match as truly exceptional was the utter madness of the second half. Following a cautious, scoreless first half in which both teams threatened little, the gates were then flung open after the 51st minute.

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi came out on top in the scoring stakes with a clinical goal, but Juventus hit back almost immediately through Kenan Yildiz's breathtaking long-range strike.

The back-and-forth continued with Felix Nmecha and Vlahovic trading goals in quick succession. Dortmund then regained control when Yan Couto's low drive found the corner, followed by Ramy Bensebaini's penalty that gave them a two-goal cushion. But Juventus refused to fold, with Vlahovic and Kelly striking in injury time to secure a famous draw.

This encounter has now descended as only the second Champions League match of all time to contain eight goals in a half: the other being Bayern Munich's 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb last term.

How Both Camps Reacted to the Eight-Goal Match

Juventus coach Igor Tudor was left speechless after the final whistle. He said that he praised the team for being "lucky" to have faith in themselves until the last moment.

Meanwhile, Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl complimented both teams on their attacking performance, even in frustration. He lauded the effort of the two clubs and admitted that he was "actually satisfied" with the way Dortmund performed, even if it did not go as planned.

Vlahovic told the reporters:

These last two matches have been very useful for us. Today, given how the match unfolded, it was important not to lose, and we managed to do that. We are a young team. We need to start reading the game better and closing it out earlier. We can't concede a goal immediately after scoring. I always try to do my best; I'm never satisfied. I always have high expectations, and that's what drives me to want to improve every day. I play for one of the most important teams in the world, so it's normal that I always want to push myself beyond my limits. I'm finding balance, but I can still improve a lot.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com