Conservative commentator Candace Owens has ignited controversy by linking the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to what she describes as a tense and threatening intervention over his political views on Israel. Owens, who was once closely aligned with Kirk in conservative circles, alleged that powerful figures attempted to pressure him in the days before his death.

In a series of statements and social media posts, Owens claimed that Kirk was the subject of an intervention in the Hamptons earlier this year involving billionaire investor Bill Ackman and Seth Dillon, CEO of the satirical outlet The Babylon Bee. According to Owens, Kirk was offered "a ton of money" if he would soften or abandon his criticisms of Israel, and she alleged that even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reached out to him.

"There were threats made to Charlie," Owens said, characterizing the meeting as a coercive effort to control Kirk's positions. She added that the intervention centered on demands tied to pro-Israel groups and suggested Kirk had resisted lucrative funding offers connected to those interests.

Owens's claims, made just days after Kirk's death, have drawn a swift denial from Ackman, who called the allegations "totally false" and insisted that no threats or offers of money were ever made to Kirk. He described his interactions with the late conservative activist as "cordial, albeit limited," and said the Hamptons meeting was a routine gathering of conservative voices, not a confrontation.

"I never threatened Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA, or anyone associated with him," Ackman said in a statement, calling Owens's accusations defamatory. "It saddens me that we live in a society where social media influencers seek to monetize the tragic death of Charlie Kirk."

This afternoon @RealCandaceO slandered me by accusing me of 'staging an intervention' with Charlie Kirk in which 'threats were made' with respect to his supposed 'evolving stance' on Israel at an event I hosted in the Hamptons. Candace also intimated that I 'blackmail[ed]'… https://t.co/mL6pajoX76 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 16, 2025

Netanyahu would go on to eulogize Kirk on his social media, calling him a "true friend of Israel," and go on to blame "Islamists" for his murder on Fox News. Kirk had been a staunch defender of Israel, even controversially stating that "Palestine" did not exist in a debate with a college student.

Charlie Kirk was a defender of our common Judeo-Christian civilization.



Charlie was more than a friend of Israel. He was a great champion of our shared roots and values.



May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/QVVEJjKxey — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 11, 2025

His non-profit, dedicated to spreading conservative values, was kickstarted by staunch Zionist and mentor to Stephen Miller, David Horowitz. Kirk would even go on to say, "Without David Horowitz, I'm not sure Turning Point USA would exist," after Horowitz's death.

Rest in peace to my friend and mentor David Horowitz, who has just passed away. A fearless truth-teller, David was a titan in the battle of ideas and a warrior for Western civilization.



David grew up on the hard Left and remained a committed Marxist into his 30s. But he had the… pic.twitter.com/7QucnlO1Lf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 29, 2025

However, Kirk had leveled very light criticism at Israel and the country's supporters after the events of October 7th. Kirk, known for his debates, would host pro-Palestine voices on his show, garnering criticism from his Zionist conservative audience.

He expressed his frustration with this on the Megyn Kelly Show in August of this year, stating, "I have less ability, sometimes, online, to criticize the Israeli government about backlash, than actual Israelis do, and that's really, really weird."

The timing of Owens's allegations has fueled speculation. She has suggested that the intervention and Kirk's refusal to be swayed could be connected to his killing, though no evidence has been presented to directly link the two events. Authorities investigating Kirk's death have not confirmed any connection to the claims Owens has raised. For now, the suspicions remain allegations without corroborating proof.

What investigators have confirmed is that Kirk was murdered in Utah, and 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement officials say DNA evidence tied Robinson to the rifle used in the shooting, as well as to a towel and tools found at the scene. A note threatening Kirk was also recovered, though authorities have not released its full contents.

Originally published on Latin Times