iOS 26 Installation Could Affect Battery Life, Heat Up iPhones—Is This Normal?

Apple releases iOS 26's public version for all to install, but the company issued a warning that it could affect battery life, causing devices to lose charge faster, and heat up iPhones more than its normal temperature.

The latest operating system from Apple is finally here, with a massive revamp already in place for this year's version that centers not only on its name change, but also its visionOS-inspired Liquid Glass UI. The world also gets a fresh set of new apps, features, and capabilities that were not present in the previous iOS version, with Apple optimizing it with the latest experiences.

iOS 26 Installation Could Affect Battery Life, Heat Up iPhones

A newly published support document from Apple reveals that there are some users who reported that their iPhones faced significant changes after installing the newly released iOS 26 software. The company said that after installing a major update, users could immediately notice a change in their device's performance, including a significant effect on their battery life.

Some users have noticed that the battery runs out faster than it normally would, while others noticed that their iPhones warm up faster as well.

It was acknowledged by the company that a major release such as iOS 26 could potentially impact the performance of devices eligible for the update.

Is This Normal for iPhones? Apple Answers

According to 9to5Mac, Apple's support document assures the public that these changes are normal, especially for a new major operating system release that needs time to complete its setup process in the background.

In the document, Apple said that it would take some time before things return to normal, emphasizing yet again that all these effects are temporary.

What to Expect from iOS 26

Apple has long released the developer and public beta versions of iOS 26, and this has given the world a unique firsthand view of what its latest operating system brings to the table. Those enrolled in the beta program got the chance to experience the new features, including translucent buttons found on windows, apps, messages, and more, emulating the Vision Pro platform.

New apps also make their debut on iOS 26, with the likes of the dedicated Games app and Mac's Preview app coming to the iPhone.

Users may now segregate the conversations they have on the app to only display and share notifications from saved contacts, with others set to be separated into a different folder called Unknown Senders. Spam messages will likewise be sent to a different folder.

Users may also take advantage of an easier way to transfer eSIM from a previous device to their new iPhones powered by iOS 26. Apart from this, there is also the capability to cross-transfer an eSIM from Android devices to iPhones via the latest operating system.

Check out our previous article on iOS 26's compatibility list to learn if your device is still eligible to upgrade to the latest software from Apple.

Originally published on Tech Times