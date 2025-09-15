Headlines

Former Trump Official Reveals Alleged Satellite Image of Maduro's Underground Bunker in Venezuela

Besides citing all the features available for Maduro inside the bunker, the former Pentagon official said it is protected by Cuban security personnel and directly connects to the presidential hangar

Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro
Marshall Billingslea, who held senior positions at the Treasury Department and the Pentagon during Donald Trump's first administration, has released what he claims is a satellite image of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's underground bunker, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas.

Billingslea shared the image along with details he described as specifications of the facility. According to Billingslea, the bunker is located beneath Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía and was designed to ensure Maduro's survival and allow for rapid evacuation by air in the event of a military attack.

Billingslea said the structure includes more than five underground levels at a depth of about 40 meters, covering roughly 15,000 square meters. He listed features such as a situation room with videoconference systems, living quarters for senior officials, a gym, refrigeration and kitchen facilities capable of supplying 150 people for four months, and an oxygen system for 25 days. He added that the bunker is protected by Cuban security personnel and directly connects to the presidential hangar.

The disclosure comes as the United States intensifies military operations in the Caribbean. Washington has deployed Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, a Ticonderoga-class cruiser, and a nuclear-powered submarine near Venezuela, citing efforts to combat drug trafficking and the so-called "Cartel de los Soles," a network U.S. officials allege involves Venezuelan leaders.

Billingslea has been active on social media disclosing information about Venezuela. On August 31, he published an image of a wedding invitation for the daughter of Vladimir Padrino López, Venezuela's minister of defense, pointing out that the lavish party would "easily cost $300,000," that as Defense Minister his yearly salary is $12,000 and that, meanwhile, "5.1M Venezuelans are starving..."

In a later post, Billingslea also recalled that Padrino López is sanctioned by the United States and faces a $15 million reward for alleged links to drug trafficking.

Originally published on Latin Times

