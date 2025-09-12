NBA Rumors: End-of-Period Heaves No Longer Count as Individual Player FGAs

With the vision of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at the helm, the league continues to evolve to keep basketball exciting and interesting for fans.

With years of experience with altering formats, introducing novel events, and tweaking the ones that already exist, Silver has been driven to build an atmosphere that always thrills basketball enthusiasts and, at the same time, makes the game more enjoyable for players.

New Rule Changes to Amplify the Mechanics of NBA Games

One of the most notable changes for 2025-26 is a subtle but interesting rule change. It was rumored that missed end-of-period heaves will no longer be treated as separate field goal attempts for the player, but as a team field goal attempt, according to a report by Shams Charania.

This serves to make long-range shots occur more often at critical points in the game since players will be motivated to attempt more risky shots to seal quarters.

So expect even more long-range shots from players this season, which was behind motivation of the change and the league testing it at Summer League in July. The Competition Committee has been in support of the adjustment in recent months too. https://t.co/z9ue0Z219j — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 10, 2025

This adjustment has already been experimented with during the Summer League and received both player and Competition Committee approval. It was introduced to deal with complaints that players were shying away from these high-risk, high-reward shots to preserve their shooting percentage.

As minute as this may appear to be, shooting percentages have become so important to a player's assessment, contract negotiations, and free agency. The league is aiming to make the end of quarters even more exciting for viewers by implementing this.

NBA's Experimentation with New Events

Aside from rule reforms, Adam Silver has also led the launch of new and exciting events like the Play-In Tournament and the NBA Cup, Lakers Nation reports.

All of these developments have increased the dynamism of the NBA season, providing fans with new ways to partake in the excitement and interact with the league in another manner.

Although not all the developments have been well-received, Silver's willingness to experiment means his dedication to making the league more attractive and relevant to existing fans and prospective viewers alike.

In the future, Silver has hinted at this new twist for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, to be played at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The game will see a USA vs the World format, a dramatic departure from the classic team-based selection method.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com