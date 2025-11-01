Vladimir Putin 'Frisks His Own Guards' After Failed Assassination Attempt

The walls of the Kremlin are reportedly closing in on Vladimir Putin. In an explosive world exclusive, intelligence sources tell GLOBE the Russian dictator is now so shaken by betrayal that he personally frisks his own soldiers, searching for hidden weapons or explosives.

This new wave of fear follows a daring attempt to assassinate the despot with a deadly nerve toxin, an attack he survived by sheer luck just weeks before a scheduled sit-down with President Donald Trump to discuss the end of the war in Ukraine.

The plot, according to an expert linked to America's spy services, was as audacious as it was personal. Conspirators, allegedly led by a billionaire businessman, planned to coat the sleeve of Putin's judo 'gi,' or outfit, with the nerve agent Novichok.

This is the same chemical weapon infamously used on opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who later died in an Arctic gulag. However, the plan went disastrously wrong when Putin's workout partner, who is now dead, reportedly put on the poisoned attire instead, sparing the intended target.

The Paranoia of Vladimir Putin and His Brutal Reprisals

Shaken to the core, the 'power-crazed' Putin is said to have ordered 'brutal reprisals against anyone he remotely suspected was involved in the plot.' This included secret executions of military officials, bureaucrats, and oligarchs ''regardless of proof.''

The intelligence pro claims the tyrant has become 'increasingly paranoid and delusional.' Even his most trusted aides are reportedly 'walking on eggshells, fearing he'll point the finger of death at them!'

An intelligence source explained the motive. "'The cabal was composed of oligarchs, mid-level military advisors and senior spies who weren't happy with the state of the Russian economy...'' the source stated. ''They knew Putin was hell-bent on war and that his delusions of grandeur would endanger all their fortunes.''

The alleged mastermind, a billionaire with ties to banking and oil, managed to escape Putin's dragnet. He is now reportedly in Western Europe under the protection of the French foreign spy service, the DGSE.

More Plots Against Vladimir Putin Amid Diplomatic Tensions

This assassination attempt occurred as diplomatic tensions flared. A meeting between Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly devolved into a 'shouting match.'

Trump urged the Ukrainian leader to accept Russia's terms, while also threatening to supply Kyiv with long-range missiles if talks failed. Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues to reject ceasefire calls. This instability has only fuelled the plots.

Experts believe more attacks on Putin are being planned, with Russian mobsters allegedly helping military turncoats. This is not the first close call; a limousine exploded in Moscow in February, and a drone strike targeted his helicopter in May.

'The oligarchs — and the mob — are fed up with Putin,' says a source. 'They helped put him in power, but now he's cutting into their profits — and they want him eliminated!'

Originally published on IBTimes UK