Paige Bueckers vs. Sonia Citron: Who Will Take the WNBA Rookie of the Year Crown?

The chase for WNBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) has turned out to be one of the season's most intriguing and closely fought narratives.

While Bueckers' flashy performances and record-breaking achievements have taken center stage, Citron's quiet dominance and efficiency have also made a strong case for herself.

Paige Bueckers: A Rookie Phenom in the Making

Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 draft pick in the WNBA, has rapidly become a household name in Dallas. The Wings' star has proven she's more than capable of handling the pressure of being the top rookie. Her impressive performances, including shattering Arike Ogunbowale's franchise record of 630 points, have solidified her as the leading candidate for ROTY honors.

Paige Bueckers was honored pregame for her franchise record 631 points as a rookie. #wingsup #wnba pic.twitter.com/DX6P1ws2ON — Melissa Triebwasser (@TheCoachMelissa) September 11, 2025

With her ability to take 15 shots per game and score at a high level of efficiency (47.4% field goal percentage), Bueckers has demonstrated that she can score and assist at an elite level.

She has contributed significantly across the board, driving the Wings' offense while setting multiple franchise records. Her 44-point performance against the Sparks, which set the WNBA single-game rookie scoring record, further strengthened her claim as one of the top players of her rookie year.

Why Sonia Citron is Called 'The Silent Assassin'

Although Paige Bueckers has grabbed most of the headlines, Sonia Citron's impact on the Mystics cannot be ignored. Nicknamed the "Silent Assassin," Citron has quietly racked up impressive numbers, earning an All-Star selection and setting the franchise record for most points in a season, as reported by Essentially Sports.

With 14.9 points per game and a knack for performing in clutch situations, Citron has become a key player in the Mystics' offense.

Her 650+ points and shooting efficiency (over 55% true shooting percentage) place her in rare company alongside Bueckers and Caitlin Clark. Citron's three-point shooting is also exceptional, as she leads the league in three-point percentage, further highlighting her well-rounded skill set.

While Citron may not receive the same fame as Bueckers, her contributions speak volumes about her ability to perform when it matters most.

The ROTY Debate: Bueckers vs. Citron

The ROTY debate remains unresolved. While Bueckers has garnered the bulk of the media attention, Citron's quietly effective campaign has placed her in serious contention. In a season where Bueckers has dazzled, Citron's steady production for the Mystics cannot be overlooked.

Even The Athletic, despite its bias toward Bueckers, acknowledged Citron's impressive two-way play and her ability to make the Mystics competitive.

While Bueckers may dominate the highlight reels, Citron's efficiency on both ends of the court and her ability to impact the game leave the ROTY race wide open.

For the Mystics, Citron's success proves that their rebuild is ahead of schedule, and the future looks brighter with her at the front.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com