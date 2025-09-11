Xiaomi has now officially started rolling out its HyperOS 3 beta to global markets. The first test kicked off in China a month ago.

The smartphone maker is currently inviting beta testers to provide early access to its newest operating system update.

How to Sign Up for the HyperOS 3 Beta

The HyperOS official account on X has posted that global recruitment for beta testers has begun. To join, you must download the Xiaomi Community app.

After being within the app, tap "Me" and then click on "Beta Testing" to show your interest in testing HyperOS 3. If accepted, you will receive early access to HyperOS 3 builds as over-the-air updates straight to your device.

What to Expect from HyperOS 3

HyperOS 3 guarantees several improvements to provide a new experience to Xiaomi users with a cleaner interface and faster performance. As usual, beta releases aren't perfect, so expect bugs, glitches, and possible stability issues.

Xiaomi advises against installing the beta on your main device since it may result in malfunctions or crashes. If you're determined to go ahead, make sure to back up all your data before venturing into the beta experience.

What's Next for HyperOS 3 and Xiaomi?

There are rumors that Xiaomi will release the global version of HyperOS 3 at its September 24 event, in addition to the release of the 15T and 15T Pro smartphones, according to GSM Arena. The launch event promises to announce the OS in its final, refined form, with all its capabilities and more information regarding its global release.

Is HyperOS 3 Worth the Risk?

For tech enthusiasts eager to get their hands on the latest features, signing up for the HyperOS 3 beta could be an exciting opportunity. However, proceed with caution and keep in mind the potential risks of using beta software.

If you're afraid that your data might be at risk during the test phase, you can try using your burner phone or any secondary device.

Originally published on Tech Times