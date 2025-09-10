Robinhood Launches Social Trading Platform to Challenge Reddit's Investor Community

Robinhood is entering new ground by building a social networking platform that allows people to share and follow trades, head-on competing with communities such as Reddit's well-known investing boards.

The big news broke at Robinhood's annual Hood Summit in Las Vegas. Up to this moment, there's a rush of surprise when people learned about combining social networking with stock trading.

Meet Robinhood Social

According to Business Insider, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev has launched Robinhood Social, a site where traders can share their trades and see what others are trading.

The social feed will also incorporate publicly reported trades by hedge funds and politicians, providing more transparency. Users can see more in-depth performance statistics from authors of posts, including precise timing of trades and profit or loss amounts, to enable more informed investment decisions.

Furthermore, the site will have a personalized "for you" page, according to Vice President of Product Management Abhishek Fatehpuria.

Beta Launch Planned Early Next Year

Robinhood plans to launch Robinhood Social to approximately 10,000 customers in the first quarter of 2026. A general availability date has not been provided, but the initial test phase will serve to polish the user interface and community aspects prior to launching to the masses.

Remembering Robinhood's History With Meme Stock Mania

Robinhood was at the center of the 2021 meme stock mania. At that time, there was a huge wave of interest in stocks from retail investors driven by Reddit chat about stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment. It was heavily criticized for suddenly limiting trading on some stocks, accused of making investing into a wild, casino-like gamble.

This backlash resulted in congressional hearings, during which CEO Vlad Tenev and hedge fund managers were grilled over Robinhood's involvement in the trading bedlam. Legal showdowns ensued, but a federal judge threw out a central lawsuit in 2023, invoking customer agreements that permitted Robinhood to implement trade limits.

Robinhood's Growth and Market Presence

From the time it was founded in 2013, Robinhood has expanded from a startup to a publicly traded behemoth worth more than $105 billion. Robinhood went public in 2021 and just became a member of the elite S&P 500 index.

Just in the last year alone, Robinhood shares have climbed more than 218% as investors look to the future and all that is possible with developments like Robinhood Social coming down the pike.

Originally published on Tech Times