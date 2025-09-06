Beauty YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous has sparked both outrage and praise after declaring that trans teens should be able to shoplift beauty products without punishment.

Speaking on Outlaws with TS Madison on Wednesday, the influencer argued that essentials like shampoo, make-up and skincare are vital for self-esteem and safety, urging bystanders to support struggling youths rather than call the police.

What She Said on Outlaws with TS Madison

Gigi Gorgeous made her remarks during the programme's 'Ban It, Bitch!' segment, where guests discuss issues they believe society should rethink.

She suggested removing criminal consequences for trans teens caught stealing personal care products, saying: 'Don't chase them out, don't call the cops, let them live.'

The influencer emphasised that her support applied only to those in genuine need, not to teenagers shoplifting for leisure. Her comments quickly spread online, with clips from the episode circulating widely across social media platforms.

TS Madison Shares Personal Experience

Host TS Madison added her own perspective during the discussion, recounting a story about shoplifting as a teenager. She explained that she understood the pressures some young people face and the risks they take to access items that help them feel accepted.

Madison's contribution framed the conversation as one about survival, dignity and the challenges faced by marginalised youth.

Social Media Debate and Influencer Reaction

The remarks drew mixed reactions online. Supporters praised Gigi Gorgeous for highlighting the struggles trans teens face in accessing self-care products, while critics accused her of promoting theft.

Hashtags on X and TikTok trended around both her name and 'shoplifting culture', with some calling the comments empathetic and others warning they risk normalising crime and harming retailers.

Broader Context of Shoplifting Trends

The debate comes against the backdrop of wider concerns about shoplifting trends among teenagers.

In recent months, reports have highlighted young people sharing 'how-to' shoplifting guides on platforms such as TikTok. These videos, sometimes referred to as 'racking hauls', demonstrate methods to avoid security detection in beauty stores.

In Australia, major retailers including Coles and Woolworths have acknowledged the issue and confirmed they are working with law enforcement to address it.

Beauty chains such as Sephora and Mecca have also been cited in online discussions where users describe stealing products.

Retailers have responded by increasing security measures, including surveillance technology and stricter exit controls.

Why Beauty Products Are Central to the Debate

For many transgender teenagers, cosmetics and personal care items carry significance beyond appearance.

Campaigners note that these products can play an important role in self-expression, confidence and safety.

Items such as foundation, razors and skincare are often seen as tools for affirming identity, yet the costs can create barriers for those already facing financial struggles.

This context helps explain why the comments made by Gigi Gorgeous resonated with some audiences. For critics, however, the association between identity and theft highlights the challenges in balancing empathy with legal boundaries.

Legal and Policy Considerations

In the United States, shoplifting is treated as theft regardless of circumstances. Penalties vary by state, often differentiated by the value of items stolen, with lower-value items treated as misdemeanours and higher-value thefts escalating to felonies, as reported by Criminal Defense Lawyer.

While some states have diversion programmes for juveniles, there are no legal provisions excusing theft based on gender identity or economic need.

Retailers consistently argue that losses from shoplifting harm businesses and employees, and law enforcement agencies continue to treat the issue seriously.

The remarks from Gigi Gorgeous have reignited debate about whether influencers bear responsibility when discussing controversial subjects. As the conversation continues, the tension between supporting vulnerable teens and upholding the law remains a point of contention.

