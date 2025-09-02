World

About 2,000 North Korean Troops Killed In Russia Deployment: Seoul Spy Agency

By AFP news
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia AFP

Around 2,000 North Korean soldiers deployed to help Russia fight Ukraine are estimated to have been killed, Seoul's spy agency said Tuesday, according to a lawmaker.

Seoul's National Intelligence Service said in April "the number of war dead was at least 600. But based on updated assessments, it now estimates the figure at around 2,000," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters after a briefing from the spy agency.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have said the North sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia in 2024 -- primarily to the Kursk region -- along with artillery shells, missiles and long-range rocket systems.

Lawmaker Lee said that the NIS believed that Pyongyang planned to deploy another 6,000 soldiers and engineers to Russia and that 1,000 had already arrived.

"It is assessed that out of the recent third deployment plan of 6,000 troops, around 1,000 combat engineers have arrived in Russia," MP Lee said.

Earlier this year, Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the North would send builders and deminers to the Kursk region.

North Korea only confirmed it had deployed troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine in April and admitted that its soldiers had been killed in combat.

Since then, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with the families of soldiers killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine and offered condolences for their "unbearable pain".

State media has run images of an emotional Kim embracing a returned soldier who appeared overwhelmed, burying his face in the leader's chest.

The leader was also seen kneeling before a portrait of a fallen soldier to pay his respects and placing medals and flowers beside images of the dead.

Russia and North Korea signed a military deal last year, including a mutual defence clause, during a rare visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea.

Tags
North korea, Kim jong un
Most Read
GOP Rep Caught: Trump in Epstein Files?

JD Vance on Trump 'Death' News: 'No One Has More to Gain From President's Untimely Demise Than I Do!'

North Korean leader Kim's attendance at the parade in Beijing will be the first time he has been seen with China's Xi and Russia's Putin at the same event
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Beijing to Join Xi and Putin at Massive Military Parade
Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia
About 2,000 North Korean Troops Killed In Russia Deployment: Seoul Spy Agency
iPhone 17 Air Rumored to be Lighter Than Samsung Galaxy
iPhone 17 Air Rumor: US-Only eSIM Feature Is Reportedly Coming to More Regions
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice