Tech

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Faces Chipped Finish Complaints—Which Models Are Affected?

Have you been experiencing the same issue with your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7?

By

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been out for just a month, but early adopters are already complaining about the same issues that last year's Z Fold 6 experienced.

Several owners complain that the anodized coating of the high-end foldable phone is chipping off, occasionally within days of receiving it, even though it costs well over $2,000.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Chipped Paint Issue Emerges Online

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Faces Chipped Finish Complaints Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Faces Chipped Finish Complaints

Android Authority first spotted the problem on Reddit, where members posted photos of the Blue Shadow version with paint flakes along the power button, USB-C port, and side rails. Owners are adamant that the issue wasn't caused by drops, scratches, or abusive use.

One user claimed that he never dropped his phone, but it still got a chop. He assumed that the paint was very soft and could fade out easily. Another user complained that his phone had a chip in the earphone.

The problem is uncannily identical to the controversy surrounding the Z Fold 6 in 2024, when several customers complained of peeling frames. Samsung then accused third-party chargers of being the cause, positing that poorly grounded adapters led to current leakage that compromised the anodized layer. The company was sternly advising customers to stick with official power bricks alone.

Users Dispute Samsung's Charger Theory

In the same thread, the grievances contradict that explanation. Some Z Fold 7 owners report using no third-party chargers at all, yet the finish still wore off. Others dispute that anodization should not be on the verge of failure under typical use if it's properly done during manufacturing.

One detailed article speculated that the aluminum frame might not have been treated correctly, which would mean the coating cannot adhere well.

Is Your Current Model Affected?

Most of the incident reports involve the Blue Shadow model, with a few others reporting Jet Black. Silver Shadow is not affected yet, according to Android Police. While not numerous, the increasing incident reports point to Samsung's quality control inconsistencies, particularly worrying for a phone promoted as the epitome of foldable innovation.

What Can Samsung Do to Address the Issue?

Samsung's customer support reaction has been uneven. Some consumers report that they were informed that cosmetic damage is not warranted, as the chipping does not affect performance.

Others reported service centers scheduling pickups to assess the flaw, with some of those cases being escalated to Samsung's corporate team for additional review.

For consumers who paid thousands for a flagship fold, chipped paint is more than a superficial defect. People are aware that this kind of issue erodes trust in the durability and build quality of the device.

With Chinese competitors' foldables gaining popularity fast, Samsung will lose market share if it doesn't fix long-term quality concerns.

If you're having doubts about purchasing the affected phone, you can wait for the release of the Galaxy S25 FE.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Samsung
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
GOP Rep Caught: Trump in Epstein Files?

JD Vance on Trump 'Death' News: 'No One Has More to Gain From President's Untimely Demise Than I Do!'

North Korean leader Kim's attendance at the parade in Beijing will be the first time he has been seen with China's Xi and Russia's Putin at the same event
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Beijing to Join Xi and Putin at Massive Military Parade
Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia
About 2,000 North Korean Troops Killed In Russia Deployment: Seoul Spy Agency
The expanded military and trade ties between Russia and China have troubled the West
China-Russia Partnership Hits New Heights as Kim Jong Un Joins Leaders in Beijing
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice