Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Faces Chipped Finish Complaints—Which Models Are Affected?

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been out for just a month, but early adopters are already complaining about the same issues that last year's Z Fold 6 experienced.

Several owners complain that the anodized coating of the high-end foldable phone is chipping off, occasionally within days of receiving it, even though it costs well over $2,000.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Chipped Paint Issue Emerges Online

Android Authority first spotted the problem on Reddit, where members posted photos of the Blue Shadow version with paint flakes along the power button, USB-C port, and side rails. Owners are adamant that the issue wasn't caused by drops, scratches, or abusive use.

One user claimed that he never dropped his phone, but it still got a chop. He assumed that the paint was very soft and could fade out easily. Another user complained that his phone had a chip in the earphone.

The problem is uncannily identical to the controversy surrounding the Z Fold 6 in 2024, when several customers complained of peeling frames. Samsung then accused third-party chargers of being the cause, positing that poorly grounded adapters led to current leakage that compromised the anodized layer. The company was sternly advising customers to stick with official power bricks alone.

Users Dispute Samsung's Charger Theory

In the same thread, the grievances contradict that explanation. Some Z Fold 7 owners report using no third-party chargers at all, yet the finish still wore off. Others dispute that anodization should not be on the verge of failure under typical use if it's properly done during manufacturing.

One detailed article speculated that the aluminum frame might not have been treated correctly, which would mean the coating cannot adhere well.

Is Your Current Model Affected?

Most of the incident reports involve the Blue Shadow model, with a few others reporting Jet Black. Silver Shadow is not affected yet, according to Android Police. While not numerous, the increasing incident reports point to Samsung's quality control inconsistencies, particularly worrying for a phone promoted as the epitome of foldable innovation.

What Can Samsung Do to Address the Issue?

Samsung's customer support reaction has been uneven. Some consumers report that they were informed that cosmetic damage is not warranted, as the chipping does not affect performance.

Others reported service centers scheduling pickups to assess the flaw, with some of those cases being escalated to Samsung's corporate team for additional review.

For consumers who paid thousands for a flagship fold, chipped paint is more than a superficial defect. People are aware that this kind of issue erodes trust in the durability and build quality of the device.

With Chinese competitors' foldables gaining popularity fast, Samsung will lose market share if it doesn't fix long-term quality concerns.

If you're having doubts about purchasing the affected phone, you can wait for the release of the Galaxy S25 FE.

Originally published on Tech Times