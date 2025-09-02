NFL Trade Rumors: Breece Hall-Cowboys Trade Could Happen Anytime—Here's Why

The New York Jets and running back Breece Hall seem destined for a divorce, and the timing might be ideal for the Dallas Cowboys' desire for an explosive rusher.

With trade discussions already circulating, a possible move could have a significant impact not only across the NFL but also on fantasy football owners counting on Hall's coming-out party.

Breece Hall's Uncertain Future With the Jets

It's becoming more evident that Breece Hall's long-term future with the New York Jets is murky. According to NFL Rumors, Hall is the name to watch before the deadline.

The Jets have shown signs they will be trending towards a three-backfield scenario, which means Hall might not get the high-paying second contract expected of star running backs.

If the Jets' season devolves into another failing season, trading Hall by the NFL trade deadline may be their best move. Shipping him when his value is still high ensures they receive something back instead of losing him for nothing in the future.

Cowboys Could Find a Solution in Hall

Few units require a steady running back more than the Dallas Cowboys. The team thought they could count on Ezekiel Elliott, but this only turned out into a disaster when he did not live up to the hype. Now, the Cowboys are looking for an effective replacement to fill his void. Bringing Hall aboard would rectify that situation overnight.

Hall's speed, power, and pass-catching ability make him an ideal fit for the Cowboys' offense, especially behind a strong offensive line.

For the first time in his career, Hall could thrive in a system that maximizes his talent instead of being bogged down by the Jets' struggling offense.

Owner Jerry Jones has also hinted at aggressive roster moves, and Hall fits the mold of a high-impact player worth flipping draft picks to acquire.

Mock Trade Proposal: Jets and Cowboys

Cowboys Get:

RB Breece Hall

Seventh-Round Pick

Jets Get:

Third-Round Pick

Sixth-Round Pick

Both parties benefit in this trade. The Cowboys gain a workhorse back to boost their offense, and the Jets accumulate draft capital to help their rebuild.

Fantasy Football Impact

According to Fantasy Sports, fantasy managers will benefit the most from this possible transaction. In Dallas, Breece Hall would instantly become the unequivocal RB1, providing high-volume touches and a top-end ceiling in fantasy settings. His worth would explode in an efficient offense that can keep drives moving.

Meanwhile, Jets rookie Braelon Allen would handle the lion's share of work as New York's lead back. Limited by the Jets' offense, Allen's size and speed would earn him a heavy dose of early-down and goal-line touches. Fantasy handlers who handcuffed Hall with Allen can reap tremendous dividends.

Both Teams Will Win the Trade

For the Cowboys, acquiring Hall is a strategic and competitive move. They haven't had a difference-maker at running back, and Hall may be that spark to keep up with NFC competition.

For the Jets, releasing Hall avoids future contract issues and allows them to cash in on his value before the deadline. If they aren't going to re-sign him, it's better to move on now rather than wait.

This is not the first time Hall has been subjected to trade rumors. Back in April, Sports World News reported that the Cowboys could get Breece to upgrade their backfield depth. This coincided with coach Aaron Glenn's comment about employing a running back committee system. Insiders speculated that acquiring Hall is a smart move because of his flexibility and potential.

