U.S.

Pakistan Blows Up Dam Embankment As It Braces For Flood Surge

By AFP news
Pakistan authorities blew up an embankment next to a flood-swollen dam during a brutal monsoon season, with a holy Sikh site submerged by floodwater
Pakistan authorities blew up an embankment next to a flood-swollen dam during a brutal monsoon season, with a holy Sikh site submerged by floodwater AFP

Pakistan authorities blew up an embankment next to a monsoon-engorged dam on Wednesday as flooding submerged one of the world's holiest Sikh sites.

Three transboundary rivers in the east of the country have swollen to exceptionally high levels as a result of heavy rains across the border in India.

It has triggered flood alerts throughout Punjab province, home to nearly half of Pakistan's 255 million people. The army was also deployed to help evacuate tens of thousands of people and livestock near the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

Authorities carried out a controlled explosion of an embankment at Qadirabad dam on the Chenab River on Wednesday as the water levels rose.

"To save the structure, we have breached the right marginal embankment so that the flow of the water reduces," said Mazhar Hussain, the spokesperson for Punjab's disaster management agency.

The Kartarpur temple, where the founder of the Sikh faith Guru Nanak died in 1539, was submerged by floodwater near the border with India.

Five boats were sent to the sprawling site to rescue around 100 people left stranded.

Pakistan authorities said neighbouring India had released water from upstream dams on its side of the border, further increasing the volume of water reaching Pakistan.

Islamabad's foreign ministry said New Delhi had given advanced notice through diplomatic channels ahead of opening the dam spillways.

Indian government officials have not commented.

The disaster management authority issued emergency alerts and advised those living near the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers to "immediately move to safe locations".

"I urge the public to evacuate the floodplains along the Ravi River, as the water flow is the highest since 1988," provincial disaster chief Irfan Ali said.

The flood surge "is expected to pass through Lahore tonight and tomorrow morning", he said of the Punjab capital.

Pakistan has been battered by a brutal monsoon season this year, with landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain killing more than 800 people since June.

Disaster officials in Pakistan issued emergency alerts and advised those living near three flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan's Punjab province to move to safer locations during a brutal monsoon season
Disaster officials in Pakistan issued emergency alerts and advised those living near three flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan's Punjab province to move to safer locations during a brutal monsoon season AFP
Tags
Pakistan, Surge, Flood
Most Read
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers deployed by Trump off Venezuelan coast

Caribbean Island 7 Miles from Venezuela Endorses U.S. Navy Deployment if Maduro Attacks Neighboring Country

Diosdado Cabello
Venezuela Announces Deployment of Thousands of Troops to Colombia Border Amid U.S. Tensions
Tokyo's stock market was one of several in Asia ticking upward Monday morning
European Stocks Fall Back After Rallying On US Rate Hopes
Newsom Threatens Partisan Redistricting Retaliation if Texas GOP Redraws Maps
California Republican Slams Newsom's Redistricting Push, Vow To Fight It In Court: 'As Long As I Have Breath In My Body'
In a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron Charles Kushner expressed his 'deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France'
US Backs Ambassador To France In Antisemitism Row
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice