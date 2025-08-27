Spotify Brings Back DMs: Here's How to Access New Messages Section

Spotify is a very popular app for streaming your favorite songs, but the Swedish company decided to bring back a messaging feature. That would make the platform not just a hub for music lovers, but also for those who want to chat and meet new people across the globe.

While it's an interesting update, are users happy to see this new feature?

Spotify Messages Are Finally Here

Spotify's move comes after user response. The company announced that most users desire to have a dedicated place within the app where they can share music, podcasts, or audiobooks with friends and family. Messages now offers a seamless solution, allowing users to share suggestions and follow what matters most without leaving Spotify.

According to GSM Arena, the new feature will roll out to free and Premium subscribers 16 and older in several markets gradually. Nevertheless, it is only offered on the mobile platform for now, maintaining the experience connected to on-the-go listening.

Spotify DMs is Not a New Feature

In July 2024, we saw the return of Spotify Lyrics access for free users. This time, the platform did the same thing with another feature. However, not all users noticed that it had been rolled back in the past.

According to one user on Reddit, Spotify had DMs for years, but the feature was immediately removed. Another user said that this was an old feature introduced 10 years ago.

Some users are happy about Spotify bringing the ability to message other people, but some said that the company will only justify raising prices because of the new upgrade. For them, Spotify will lose the essence of becoming a music streaming app.

How Spotify Messaging Works

Contrary to WhatsApp or Messenger, Spotify Messages are purely one-to-one communication. Users cannot form group discussions, yet they can initiate a private conversation with individuals with whom they've previously engaged via Jams, Blends, shared playlists, or joint subscription plans.

When you listen to a song, podcast, or audiobook, all you have to do is tap the share button, choose a friend, and send. When you get a request, you have to accept it first before you can chat. Once linked, you can respond with emojis, message away, and easily share Spotify content back and forth, something that other messaging apps already make possible.

Where to Find Spotify Messages

To access the new feature, tap your profile photo at the top left corner of the app. There, you'll see suggested contacts based on your previous interactions. Spotify designed Messages to feel natural within the listening experience, encouraging spontaneous sharing without disrupting your routine.

Still Optional: Share Outside Spotify

Not everybody will want to use a different chat utility, and Spotify knows that. Users can still share links to WhatsApp, iMessage, Instagram, or other platforms as before. The company also provided an opt-out setting within Settings for those who would rather not use Messages at all. As Spotify says, the feature is intended to supplement, not eliminate, current integrations.

Is Spotify Collecting User Data?

Spotify claims Messages are stored and transmitted encrypted, with industry-standard protections. The company will, however, use proactive detection systems to scan for dangerous or illegal content. In system-flagged cases, moderators can review conversations to certify they comply with policies on the platform.

If that's the case, others think that this is one way for Spotify to collect information from different users.

