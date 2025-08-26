A devastating double strike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza has left more than 20 people dead, including five journalists and several medical staff.

The two Israeli airstrikes, launched within minutes of each other on Monday morning, tore through the facility as rescuers and reporters rushed to help, creating scenes of chaos that were captured live on air and broadcast around the world.

The shocking attack reduced parts of the hospital to rubble, filled its corridors with blood and debris, and provoked international outrage.

Israel Bombs Nasser Hospital Twice

According to The Washington Post, the Israeli Defence Forces carried out two precise strikes targeting Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The first explosion occurred shortly after 10 am, damaging the emergency and surgical units. Only minutes later, a second strike hit the same area, striking those who had arrived to help.

This 'double tap' assault caused extensive damage, collapsing staircases and filling hallways with debris. Such timing maximised casualties among rescuers and journalists on site.

Over 20 People Died After Israel's Bombing

At least 20 individuals lost their lives during the strikes. Among these victims were five journalists known for reporting courageously in conflict zones.

These included Mariam Dagga, a freelancer for the Associated Press, and Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters photographer. Al Jazeera's cameraman Mohammed Salama, contributor Moaz Abu Taha, and freelancer Ahmed Abu Aziz also died.

Medical staff and rescue workers, including firefighter Imad al-Shaer, were among the dead and wounded. The Gaza Civil Defence mentioned that emergency vehicles were hit, hampering rescue efforts further.

Israel bombed Gaza's main hospital, Nasser. Then waited for medics and journalists to arrive, and struck again. A double tap strike. Is there any horror they would not commit?! #DeathToTheIDF pic.twitter.com/O6uug54tml — Jorge Martin ☭ (@marxistJorge) August 25, 2025

Why Israel Bombed Nasser Hospital

Israel confirmed it carried out the attack near Nasser Hospital, stating it did not intend harm to uninvolved civilians or journalists. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a 'tragic mishap' and said Israel was investigating the event thoroughly. He stressed that Israeli operations target Hamas militants exclusively and underlined the country's respect for medical personnel and journalists.

However, Israel has not provided detailed evidence regarding why the hospital was hit or whether militants were using it as a base. Netanyahu's office only said that they 'deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza,' as reported by BBC News.

Israel Condemned for Nasser Bombing

The bombing prompted swift and broad condemnation from international communities and human rights groups. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres labelled it a 'horrific killing' and called for a prompt, impartial probe.

Countries including the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Egypt, Iran, and Saudi Arabia strongly criticised Israel's actions and called for an end to violence. Press freedom organisations condemned repeated attacks on journalists.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate accused Israel of deliberately targeting the press. The incident has intensified global calls for accountability and protection of civilians.

The first moments of the Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/eDj7GAWjmS — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 25, 2025

Uncensored Videos of Nasser Aftermath Spread Online

In the hours following the strikes, numerous uncensored Nasser Hospital videos surfaced on social media. These graphic videos show the brutal aftermath: injured medics, lifeless bodies in bloodied corridors, and widespread destruction across hospital facilities. One of the videos showing dead bodies was posted by the Middle East Eye.

The second strike was captured live during a broadcast, revealing the sudden explosion that hit rescuers responding after the first blast. These raw scenes exposed the horror experienced by survivors and responders. They have provoked worldwide outrage and amplified demand for justice amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The deadly bombing of Nasser Hospital remains a stark reminder of the conflict's toll on civilians and the risks faced by those on the front line reporting from war zones.

Originally published on IBTimes UK