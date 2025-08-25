World

Russian Foreign Minister Reaffirms Support for Venezuela As U.S. Steps Up Military Pressure

The move comes as U.S. forces approach Venezuelan waters and President Nicolás Maduro seeks to mobilize civilian militias

Vladimir Putin, Nicolás Maduro
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attend a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 7, 2025.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed the country's continued support for Venezuela's authoritarian government and President Nicolás Maduro as tensions with the U.S. continue to escalate with the deployment of assets off its coast.

The call was confirmed by both Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. In an Instagram post, Rodríguez referred to Lavrov as "a good friend of Venezuela" and stated that the two discussed key issues on their bilateral agenda. She also expressed gratitude for Russia's continued support.

"I especially thanked Russia for its unwavering support for Venezuela in the face of escalating threats from the U.S. government against President Nicolás Maduro and our people," Rodríguez wrote. "I also expressed our support for Russia's efforts in peace negotiations, within the broader struggle against the rise of neo-fascism."

The call between Russian and Venezuelan officials came following reports announcing that the United States had deployed an amphibious squadron to South America.

According to Reuters, the USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale — carrying approximately 4,500 service members, including 2,000 Marines — have been ordered to move off the coast of Venezuela.

While the specific mission of the squadron has not been disclosed, sources told the outlet that recent deployments are part of broader efforts to combat organized crime in the region.

In response, Maduro announced the mobilization of millions of militiamen across the country. Venezuelan forces also signed up more members during the weekned.

"We defend our seas, our skies, and our lands. We liberated them, and we protect and patrol them. No empire will touch the sacred soil of Venezuela — nor should it touch the sacred soil of South America," Maduro declared during a televised meeting with the country's governors and mayors.

Earlier this year, Venezuela and Russia celebrated 80 years of diplomatic relations. In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, both countries reaffirmed their opposition to "the diktats and hegemonic actions of the West" and pledged continued cooperation in the fight against "modern forms of colonialism."

"Russia and Venezuela work side by side in multilateral platforms where they defend the principles and norms of international law and cooperate closely to stop the attempts of a small group of states from the collective West to impose their own 'rules-based order' on the international community," the statement said.

