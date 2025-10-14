Tech

Facebook Reintroduces Job Listing Feature in the US

If you're in the US, you can use Facebook to find a job.

By
Facebook logo

In recent years, Facebook has become a jack of all trades of some sorts, and a feature that it is reintroducing proves it.

Facebook users, it's time to welcome back the jobs feature. Here's what you have to know.

Facebook Reintroduces Jobs Feature

According to a report by The Verge, Meta has brought back the feature that lets users find jobs on the platform.

As previously mentioned, this feature is not new as it was first introduced in 2017. However, it was discontinued by Meta just five years after launch.

This feature will be available for users in the United States only. It is not clear as of press time if the rollout will be expanded to other markets globally.

Where to Find the Feature

The job listings can be found in a tab under Marketplace. However, it is also possible for them to appear in relevant Facebook groups.

Job listings must follow a set of guidelines, which can be found here, and will be available only for users who are 18 years old and older.

As expected, job listings related to drugs and adult services are not allowed under the guidelines. The Verge's report notes that jobs related to in-person childcare have also been prohibited.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Facebook
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Facebook logo

Facebook Reintroduces Job Listing Feature in the US

US, China Extend Tariff Truce 90 Days, Avoiding Steep Duty
Trump Calms Trade War Fears After China Vows Retaliation to 100% Tariff Threat
US President Donald Trump (L) suggested Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu be pardoned
Trump Urges Pardon For Netanyahu Over 'Cigars And Champagne'
Amazon Recalls 500,000+ Products Over Deadly Safety Risks — Here's
Amazon Terminates Employee Who Criticized Company's $1.2 Billion Deal With Israel
Charlie Kirk’s Wife Erika Kirk Unanimously Elected CEO and Chair
Erika Kirk Speaks Out After Facing Criticism for Grieving Husband Charlie Kirk Publicly
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice