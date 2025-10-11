U.S. International Relations

US Approves Qatari Air Force Facility at Idaho Base Amid Defense Partnership

By AFP news
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) and Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani shake hands after signing a deal to establish a Qatari Emiri Air Force training facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday that Qatar will be allowed to build an air force facility at Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho that will house F-15 fighter jets and pilots.

The announcement comes soon after President Donald Trump signed an executive order vowing to defend the Gulf Arab state against attacks, following Israeli air strikes targeting Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha.

"We're signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at the Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho," Hegseth said at the Pentagon, with Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at his side.

"The location will host a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots to enhance our combined training" as well as "increase lethality, interoperability," he said.

"It's just another example of our partnership. And I hope you know, your excellency, that you can count on us."

The Idaho base currently also hosts a fighter jet squadron from Singapore, according to its website.

Hegseth also thanked Qatar for its "substantial role" as a mediator in the talks that led to a truce and hostage-prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, and its assistance in securing the release of a US citizen from Afghanistan.

The Qatari minister hailed the "strong, enduring partnership" and "deep defense relationship" shared by the two countries.

The Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is Washington's largest military facility in the Middle East.

Trump's close relationship with the leaders of Qatar has raised eyebrows, especially over its gift to the US president of a Boeing 747 to be used as Air Force One.

Though the Idaho facility for Qatar had apparently been in the works since the last administration of Democrat Joe Biden, the deal prompted some hand-wringing on social media, including from far-right activist Laura Loomer, usually a Trump ally.

"Never thought I'd see Republicans give terror financing Muslims from Qatar a MILITARY BASE on US soil so they can murder Americans," Loomer wrote on X.

Hegseth, who never said it was a base, later wrote on the platform: "Qatar will not have their own base in the United States -- nor anything like a base. We control the existing base, like we do with all partners."

