GOP Rep. Warns Venezuelan Regime Members In The U.S. 'Are Being Identified' And Will 'Lose Their Migratory Status'

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez warned members and associates of the Venezuelan regime living in the U.S. that they are "being identified" and will "lose their migratory status" as the Trump administration steps up military pressure on the South American country.

In a social media publication on Sunday, said "Chavistas, associates and front-men who are infiltrated inside the U.S. are being identified."

"Those collaborating with the regime will lose their migratory status and if they are naturalized citizens they won't be exempted either," he added.

🚨#SOSVenezuela



Los chavistas, enchufados y testaferros del régimen que están infiltrados dentro de USA ya están siendo identificados.



Los que estén colaborando con el régimen perderán su estatus migratorio y si son ciudadanos naturalizados tampoco serán exentados. — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) August 24, 2025

Gimenez has been actively calling for the fall of authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, celebrating the deployment of U.S. troops off the coast of the country and anticipating it will soon be forced out of power.

On Friday, the lawmaker also echoed a message from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who drew attention to a statement by the Guyanese government expressing its "grave concern" over the "threat to peace and security in the region posed by transnational organized crime and narco-terrorism, often involving criminal networks such as the Cartel de los Soles of Venezuela."

"Such criminal networks have the capacity to overwhelm state institutions, undermine democracy, pervert the rule of law and threaten human dignity and development," added the Guyanese government, which neighbors Venezuela and has a territorial dispute with the country over the Essequibo, a region that represents two-thirds of its land and controls.

Maduro, on his end, said issued a call to arms to all militia members and said he would enlist more to join the army during the weekend. France 24 reported on Sunday that thousands more queued up in Caracas to enlist in civilian militias.

Registration centers were set up in squares across the capital, military and public buildings, including the presidential palace Miraflores. Maduro has said militias already have more than 4.5 million soldiers who are ready. However, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said that in 2020 the figure was actually close to 343,000.

Originally published on Latin Times