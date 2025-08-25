World

GOP Rep. Warns Venezuelan Regime Members In The U.S. 'Are Being Identified' And Will 'Lose Their Migratory Status'

Rep. Carlos Gimenez has been actively calling for the fall of Nicolas Maduro

By
Rep. Carlos Gimenez
Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez warned members and associates of the Venezuelan regime living in the U.S. that they are "being identified" and will "lose their migratory status" as the Trump administration steps up military pressure on the South American country.

In a social media publication on Sunday, said "Chavistas, associates and front-men who are infiltrated inside the U.S. are being identified."

"Those collaborating with the regime will lose their migratory status and if they are naturalized citizens they won't be exempted either," he added.

Gimenez has been actively calling for the fall of authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, celebrating the deployment of U.S. troops off the coast of the country and anticipating it will soon be forced out of power.

Related

On Friday, the lawmaker also echoed a message from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who drew attention to a statement by the Guyanese government expressing its "grave concern" over the "threat to peace and security in the region posed by transnational organized crime and narco-terrorism, often involving criminal networks such as the Cartel de los Soles of Venezuela."

"Such criminal networks have the capacity to overwhelm state institutions, undermine democracy, pervert the rule of law and threaten human dignity and development," added the Guyanese government, which neighbors Venezuela and has a territorial dispute with the country over the Essequibo, a region that represents two-thirds of its land and controls.

Maduro, on his end, said issued a call to arms to all militia members and said he would enlist more to join the army during the weekend. France 24 reported on Sunday that thousands more queued up in Caracas to enlist in civilian militias.

Registration centers were set up in squares across the capital, military and public buildings, including the presidential palace Miraflores. Maduro has said militias already have more than 4.5 million soldiers who are ready. However, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said that in 2020 the figure was actually close to 343,000.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Venezuela, Latin america, Nicolas Maduro, Republicans

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Tokyo's stock market was one of several in Asia ticking upward Monday morning

European Stocks Fall Back After Rallying On US Rate Hopes

In a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron Charles Kushner expressed his 'deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France'
US Backs Ambassador To France In Antisemitism Row
Black and silver microphone
Ghislaine Maxwell Transcript Revealed: Explosive DOJ Interview Claims on Client List, Trump and Prince Andrew
Netflix Unveils New Generative AI Rules to Balance Creativity, Responsibility
A worker installs a sign with the street's new name, after years of controversy and a last-minute courtroom drama over the old name, 'Moors' Street'
Berlin Renames Controversial Mohrenstrasse to Honor African Philosopher Anton Wilhelm Amo
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice