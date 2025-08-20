California Republicans Slam Redistricting Efforts Set To Offset Texas: 'Pure Political Power Grab'

California Republicans are slamming Democrats' redistricting effort in the state, which is meant to offset an initiative by the Texas GOP.

Ken Calvert, who would likely lose his seat should the initiative move forward, told ABC News he is "committed to defeating Newsom's power grab in this special election."

"Voters decided to give redistricting powers to the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission and take it away from politicians drawing their own districts. The gerrymandered maps are exactly why voters don't trust Sacramento politicians. I will fight to keep redistricting power with our citizens," he added.

A spokesperson for Rep. Darrell Issa, who is in the same situation as Calvert, called the initiative a "pure political power grab that shouldn't pass the test of voters who already decided to keep politicians like Newsom out of reapportionment."

Democrats are set to hold a special election in November and amend the state constitution to hold special elections and redraw its maps.

If passed, the measure would resume using nonpartisan maps after the 2030 census. "We anticipate these maps will completely neuter and neutralize what is happening in Texas," said Gov. Gavin Newsom. He added that the move will only go into effect if Texas Republicans move forward with their initiative. "There's still an exit ramp," he said.

The Washington Post noted that California Democrats currently hold 43 out of the state's 52 congressional seats. The new map would expand the advantage to 48-4.

Axios reported on Wednesday that Newsom's initiative has a 22-point advantage in support among state voters, according to a longtime pollster of his. David Binder found that 57% of state voters backed the measure, in contrast with 35% who opposed it. 8% were undecided.

In Texas, Democrats who left the state in the past weeks to block quorum for the GOP's redistricting push, now have police escorts to ensure they won't attempt to leave again and prevent a Wednesday session from taking place.

Originally published on Latin Times