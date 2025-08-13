Gavin Newsom Taunts Trump, Says California Will 'Draw New, More Beautiful Maps' To Gain Democratic Seats

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his administration will redraw congressional districts after President Donald Trump missed his deadline to call on Republican governors to back off from such initiatives in red states.

In a social media post mocking Trump's communication style, Newsom's press office said California's new "beautiful maps" will be "historic as they will end the Trump presidency (Dems take back the House!)."

DONALD “TACO” TRUMP, AS MANY CALL HIM, “MISSED” THE DEADLINE!!! CALIFORNIA WILL NOW DRAW NEW, MORE “BEAUTIFUL MAPS,” THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!). BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM — YOUR… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 12, 2025

"Big press conference this week with powerful Dems and Gavin Newsom — your favorite governor — that will be devastating for MAGA. Thank you for your attention to this matter! — GN" the publication adds.

Newsom had urged Trump on Monday to direct Republicans to drop their push to redistrict congressional maps in Texas and elsewhere, warning that his administration can "offset the rigging of maps in red states."

In a letter published on social media, Newsom described the initiative as an "unprecedented, mid-decade hyper-partisan gerrymander to rig the upcoming midterm elections."

He added that Trump is "playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you hope to make."

"This attempt to rig congressional maps to hold onto power before a single vote is cast in the 2026 election is an affront to American democracy. This is not what the founders envisioned, and California cannot stand idly by as this power grab unfolds. I do not do this lightly, as I believe legislative district maps should be drawn by independent, citizen-led efforts, as we have done in California for the last two decades," Newsom added.

In Texas, where the clash began, Democrats are claiming victory over their Republican counterparts. Concretely, ABC News detailed that lawmakers are planning on returning to the state if Republicans effectively adjourn the special session called to that end on Friday.

In a release published on Tuesday, Democrats said they "have killed this corrupt special session on behalf of Texas families, exactly what we said we'd do when we left the state."

However, a spokesperson later told the outlet that plans could change if the GOP changes its strategy over the next days.

"Members are still assessing their strategies going forward and are in a private meeting to make decisions about future plans currently," the official said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will call a new special session "immediately," including the same topics from the first one and potentially others.

Originally published on Latin Times