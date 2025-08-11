Gavin Newsom Urges Trump And Republicans To Drop Redistricting Push: 'Risking The Destabilization Of Our Democracy'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged President Donald Trump to direct Republicans to drop their push to redistrict congressional maps in Texas and elsewhere, warning that his administration can "offset the rigging of maps in red states."

In a letter published on social media, Newsom described the initiative as an "unprecedented, mid-decade hyper-partisan gerrymander to rig the upcoming midterm elections."

He added that Trump is "playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you hope to make."

.@realDonaldTrump, if you will not stand down, California will be forced to lead an effort to redraw our maps to offset the rigging of maps in red states.



If the other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will do the same. And American democracy will be better for it. pic.twitter.com/RBoHNUx4u9 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) August 11, 2025

"This attempt to rig congressional maps to hold onto power before a single vote is cast in the 2026 election is an affront to American democracy. This is not what the founders envisioned, and California cannot stand idly by as this power grab unfolds. I do not do this lightly, as I believe legislative district maps should be drawn by independent, citizen-led efforts, as we have done in California for the last two decades," Newsom added.

Matters, however, seem to be far from deescalating. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the state Supreme Court to expel 13 Democrats from the state House. Gov. Greg Abbott had already requested the expulsion of Gene Wu, the chair of the Texas House Democrats.

Paxton has also warned Democrats who left the state to block his redistricting push that they won't be able to return for years because he will keep the issue at the top of the agenda indefinitely.

Speaking to NBC News last week, Abbott said he will call "special session after special session," meaning that if Democrats maintain their strategy "they're not going to come back until like 2027 or 2028."

Democrats, in the meantime, are seeking for donations to face the costs associated with having left the state. State House Democratic leader Gene Wu said the party is "getting a lot of small-dollar donations," which are going to "help keep this going."

Among the costs are hotel bills for the dozens of lawmakers and daily fines for not attending the sessions. They are also facing the threat of being arrested, with Texas Republicans saying on Thursday that the FBI has agreed to help track down Democrats and help bring them back.

Originally published on Latin Times