CES 2026: Lenovo Unveils Legion Go 2 With SteamOS, But It Comes at a Premium Price

Lenovo Unveils Legion Go 2 Powered by SteamOS

Lenovo unveiled its latest handheld gaming console at CES 2026, and it is still the Legion Go 2 device. This time, it will be powered by Valve's SteamOS and bring the full package everyone loved from the original release.

The company touts this to be the most powerful Lenovo Legion handheld to date, and it runs natively with the SteamOS software featuring "desktop-class performance with console-like ease."

It will feature an 8.8-inch screen featuring a 1920 x 1200p resolution PureSight OLED display, detachable magnetic controllers that can transform into mouse controls, and Hall effect joysticks.

It is also features the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, which will power the new console. The SteamOS version also packs a 32 GB LPDDR5X memory, up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage, and a massive 74WHr battery.

Users may also expand the storage capacity of the new Legion Go with its microSD slot that supports up to 2TB of external storage.

Thanks to the SteamOS software, the new Legion Go offers plug-and-play gaming and allows full, native access to the Steam Library, Steam Chat, built-in Game Recording, seamless cloud saves, and centralized notifications.

Users may also access the entire Steam Store via the console directly, but it remains unconfirmed if it could natively access Steam Deck Verified titles.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 With SteamOS Price

However, there is bad news as the devices comes with a more premium price. According to GamesRadar, the new Legion Go 2 with SteamOS retails at $1,200, making it significantly more expensive than the Legion Go, Legion Go 2, and its rival, the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X (priced starting at $999).

It was revealed by the publication that this significant surge in the Legion Go 2 with SteamOS's price is due to the worldwide RAM hikes and other factors in the industry, which have destabilized the pricing.

It remains to be seen how the Lenovo Legion Go 2 with SteamOS will perform in the market because of this egregious pricing, especially as it costs more than tabletop gaming consoles.

For now, Lenovo has yet to unveil the official release date for the Legion Go 2 powered by SteamOS.

Originally published on Player One