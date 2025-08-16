Judge Restarts Alex Jones' Infowars Sale to Satisfy $1 Billion Debt to Sandy Hook Families

A Texas court has cleared the sale of Alex Jones' media company, Infowars, to help pay over $1 billion to the families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ordered that Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars, be managed by a court-appointed receiver.

This person will take control of Infowars' assets and sell them to help pay what Jones owes.

"This brings us a critically important step closer to holding Alex Jones accountable for years of harm," said Chris Mattei, a lawyer for some of the Connecticut families. "The corrupt media empire that Jones built is finally being dismantled."

In 2022, Jones was ruled guilty of defamation after repeatedly asserting on his show that the Sandy Hook shooting, which took the lives of 20 children and 6 adults, was fabricated, CNN said. Since then, he has not paid any of the court-ordered damages.

Families say Jones' lies caused them serious pain. During one trial, Nicole Hockley, who lost her son Dylan in the shooting, shared that people sent her pictures of dead children, accusing her of being a "crisis actor."

Alex Jones’ Infowars assets will be sold to pay over $1B in debts to Sandy Hook families: judge https://t.co/MIVRRu2EMb pic.twitter.com/0pGJFfNFOb — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2025

Court Approves Infowars Sale, Citing Alex Jones' Harassment

Despite being ordered to pay more than $1 billion, Jones kept broadcasting through Infowars and made money selling supplements and survival gear, especially when he talked about Sandy Hook.

According to HuffPost, under Judge Gamble's order, the court receiver can sell Infowars' studio equipment, brand name, and anything else of value.

Mark Bankston, a lawyer for the Texas families, said, "We're pleased with the ruling. This will finally lead to accountability for Alex Jones' monstrously cruel harassment."

One group that may try to buy Infowars is The Onion, a satirical news outlet. Last year, they won a bid to buy Infowars during a bankruptcy auction, but the sale was stopped by a federal judge.

With this new ruling, The Onion could return with another offer. The group has said it wants to turn Infowars into a parody site that mocks conspiracy theories.

Jones, however, does not plan to stop broadcasting. On his show Thursday, he said he's "pissed off" but "resigned" to losing Infowars. He claimed he'll return under a new name and promised to keep going "20 hours a day."

Originally published on vcpost.com