Business

Mexico Seeks Compensation From Adidas In Cultural Appropriation Row

By AFP news
Mexico says it is seeking compensation from Adidas over claims of cultural appropriation
Mexico's government said Friday it was seeking compensation from Adidas, which is accused of cultural appropriation for bringing out sandals resembling traditional design from the southern state of Oaxaca.

The Oaxaca Slip-On sandals were created by US fashion designer Willy Chavarria, who has Mexican heritage, but drew pushback from officials in Oaxaca, who say he did not receive authorization from the Indigenous community behind the original design.

The government said that Adidas had agreed to meet with Oaxaca authorities, who argue that the sandal is modelled on the traditional "huarache" (sandal) of the village of Villa de Hidalgo Yalalag.

"It's collective intellectual property. There must be compensation. The heritage law must be complied with," President Claudia Sheinbaum said during her regular morning press conference.

The controversy is the latest instance of Mexican officials denouncing major brands or designers using unauthorized Indigenous art or designs from the region, with previous complaints raised about fast fashion juggernaut Shein, Spain's Zara and high-end label Carolina Herrera.

