Trump Reportedly Set To Propose Funding Reconstruction Of Gaza If Hamas Leaves Power

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to propose for the U.S. to play a leading role in funding the reconstruction of Gaza but with one major condition: that Hamas leaves power in the enclave.

The development was confirmed on Tuesday by Israeli outlet Channel 12 reporter Amit Segal, who said the goal is creating public pressure from the Gazan population. He added that Qatar is the main opponent of the initiative, as it supports pursuing reconstruction without forcing the group to lay down its arms.

Speculation about the future of Gaza abounds as the Israeli government appears to move towards fully occupying the enclave. The cabinet is expected to make a final decision on the matter.

The plan could even be pursued against the wishes of Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. "If this does not suit you, then you should resign," government officials told the general, according to the Jerusalem Post.

49 hostages are still in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Several local outlets have confirmed the decision to occupy the enclave, escalating the conflict even further. The development comes after negotiations to achieve a ceasefire collapsed yet again in July.

Reuters noted that U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said last Saturday that he was working with the Israeli government on a plan to effectively end the war in the enclave.

The outlet quoted another senior Israeli official who said that after the meeting "an understanding was emerging between Washington and Israel" on a need to shift from a partial deal to one that would "release all the hostages, disarm Hamas, and demilitarize the Gaza Strip."

The first areas to be annexed would be those in the buffer zone, followed by some in the northern part close to the cities of Sderot and Ashkelon. It would continue progressively until the whole strip is annexed. It is not clear what would happen to the two million Palestinians living in Gaza.

The Netanyahu government could move forward despite warnings from almost 20 former senior security officials, who on Sunday issued a joint video calling for the war to end. They argued that Israel has lost more than it won and that the fighting has continued for political reasons rather than military ones.

