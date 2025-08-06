Headlines

Democrat's New York Revenge Redistricting Could Take Years

The constitutional amendment needed to redraw congressional districts could only be executed in 2028, according to a new report

By
CEO Hotline_12172024_1
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has threatened to retaliate against Texas if the Greg Abbott administration moves forward with its redistricting push. However, a new report detailed that Democrats might need to wait years before taking concrete steps.

NBC News explained that a legislative referred constitutional amendment would only lead to a new congressional map in the 2028 election cycle. The outlet recalled that Hochul acknowledged the roadblock, saying in a recent interview "I wish I could just call a special election and change it," but "we have a constitutional amendment process that's required first."

Related

"I'm working hard with our legislative leaders to pass legislation immediately — as soon as they return in January — pass it in this current session of the Legislature, go to the next one, which is required, so it won't be until 2027 we can get it on the ballot. But what would that mean — is that in 2028, we could have different lines," Hochul added.

The outlet noted that New York's redistricting has been controlled by an independent commission by more than 10 years after voters passed a constitutional amendment creating it. The proposed change would return control to the Legislature but only if another state engaged in mid-decade redistricting, as Texas is seeking to do.

California and Illinois Govs. Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker also warned they will look into such measures if Texas Republicans move forward.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered on Monday the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who left the state to prevent Republicans from having quorum to pass the initiative. State House lawmakers passed a motion allowing the Speaker of the House to issue civil warrants for the arrest of those who did not attend the session.

The order directs the state's Department of Public Safety to "locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
New York, Texas

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
US President Donald Trump signed an order to impose an added 25-percent tariff on Indian goods over its purchases of Russian oil

Trump Hikes India Levy Over Russian Oil As Tariff Deadline Approaches

Vladimir Putin
Putin Reportedly Set To Offer Ukraine Concession To Trump To Avoid Imminent Sanctions
Hamas published a video showing Israeli hostage Evyatar David looking emaciated, sparking fears for his life
Israel Wants World Attention On Hostages Held In Gaza
The Australian Institute of Marine Science said there was no doubt the number one driver of the reef bleaching was climate change
Great Barrier Reef Suffers Most Widespread Bleaching On Record
Gaza
Israel Reportedly Set To Operate In Areas Where Hostages Are Being Held As Part Of Move To Occupy Gaza
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice