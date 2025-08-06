New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has threatened to retaliate against Texas if the Greg Abbott administration moves forward with its redistricting push. However, a new report detailed that Democrats might need to wait years before taking concrete steps.

NBC News explained that a legislative referred constitutional amendment would only lead to a new congressional map in the 2028 election cycle. The outlet recalled that Hochul acknowledged the roadblock, saying in a recent interview "I wish I could just call a special election and change it," but "we have a constitutional amendment process that's required first."

"I'm working hard with our legislative leaders to pass legislation immediately — as soon as they return in January — pass it in this current session of the Legislature, go to the next one, which is required, so it won't be until 2027 we can get it on the ballot. But what would that mean — is that in 2028, we could have different lines," Hochul added.

The outlet noted that New York's redistricting has been controlled by an independent commission by more than 10 years after voters passed a constitutional amendment creating it. The proposed change would return control to the Legislature but only if another state engaged in mid-decade redistricting, as Texas is seeking to do.

California and Illinois Govs. Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker also warned they will look into such measures if Texas Republicans move forward.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered on Monday the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who left the state to prevent Republicans from having quorum to pass the initiative. State House lawmakers passed a motion allowing the Speaker of the House to issue civil warrants for the arrest of those who did not attend the session.

The order directs the state's Department of Public Safety to "locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans."

