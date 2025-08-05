Texas Gov. Abbott Taunts Democrats Over Retaliation Threats In Redistricting Feud: 'They Don't Have The Capability Of Living Up To It'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott taunted Democrats as the feud over the state's redistricting push escalates and counterparts from blue states threaten to engage in similar moves elsewhere in the U.S.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, Abbott claimed threats from New York and California governors Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom are a "bunch of crazy bluster."

"Democrats are freaking out because they are realizing Texas has the authority to redistrict and we'll do so in a way that's going to lead to these additional seats that will vote Republican and they will be serving in Congress in the next session. Democrats are engaging in rhetoric but I don't think they have the capability of living up to it and doing anything about it," he added.

Hannity: What’s your response to Governor Hochul we're at war over the redistricting push that is going on in Texas?



Abbott: I don't think Democrats have the capability of living up to it and doing anything about it pic.twitter.com/zew4Ynr1VL — Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2025

The governor ordered on Monday the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who left the state to block Republicans' effort to vote on the redistricting push. State House lawmakers passed a motion allowing the Speaker of the House to issue civil warrants for the arrest of those who did not attend the session on Monday.

The order directs the state's Department of Public Safety to "locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans."

Democrats who left the state went to Illinois, New York and Boston. Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Monday that the redistricting initiative mean that Republicans and Democrats are "at war."

Speaking to lawmakers who fled to the state to prevent the session from taking place, Hochul said "you are on the right side of history, and you're not alone."

"History will judge us based on how we respond to this moment. Here in New York we won't stand on the sidelines. This is a war. We are at war. And that's why the gloves are off and I say, bring it on," Hochul added.

Hochul has also warned she is ready to redistrict the state if Texas indeed moves forward. "I won't sit by while Donald Trump and Texas Republicans try to steal our nation's future," she said in a social media publication. She had already conveyed such a message the week prior, saying "all's fair in love and war."

"We are following the rules. We do redistricting every 10 years, but if there are other states that are violating the rules and trying to give themselves an advantage, all I say is I'll look at it closely with Hakeem Jeffries," she added then. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also warned he will look into such measures.

Originally published on Latin Times