Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour stop in Detroit took an unexpected turn on Sunday when a young fan fainted just moments after being invited on stage. The 40-year-old singer had called McKenna and her friend down from the upper stands of Little Caesars Arena for her popular fan segment, but as Perry began to introduce her next song, the teen suddenly collapsed beside her. Perry immediately knelt to help as venue medics rushed in, offering water and assisting in lifting McKenna onto a stretcher.

Once the fan was safely backstage, Perry gathered the remaining fans in a group hug and led an emotional prayer for McKenna's recovery. Speaking to the audience, the Roar hitmaker acknowledged how overwhelming the moment could be, praising the young fan's bravery. 'Sometimes you're so brave and get on stage, and it's overwhelming. I understand that feeling,' she said, earning cheers and support from the crowd.

Viral Videos From Katy Perry's Concert

Reassuring the crowd mid-performance, Perry shared an update: 'McKenna's doing great, by the way.' The incident comes just weeks after the singer experienced a technical mishap in San Francisco involving a butterfly prop mid-air. Despite these onstage challenges and her recent split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, Perry remains focused on delivering heartfelt, high-energy performances as her tour continues across the globe, concluding at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Originally published on IBTimes UK